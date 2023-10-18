Successful Sampling: Check out this handy survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon In addition to plenty of brews, the event features live music, food trucks and more.

Slainte! Skol! Salud! Prost!

There are many different ways to say, "Down the hatch," and the 17th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, is a good excuse to use any and all of them.

Representatives from 150-plus local, regional and international breweries will descend upon San Antonio's Crockett Park with more than 400 craft and premium beers, ranging from hoppy to malty to sour — and everything in between.

With so much going on at the event — there are also food trucks, live music, DJ sets and more — it's easy to get overwhelmed. We gathered these survival tips from Beer Fest pros to help you get the most out of Texas' second-largest, single-day beer celebration.

DON'T skip hydration stations

Our first tip will always be some iteration of the phrase, "Drink water." San Antonio Beer Festival is a marathon, not a sprint, so make sure you scope out the locations of the many water stations as soon as you arrive. Keeping a 1:1 ratio — or at least stopping for a water break every couple of beers — will help you recharge and rehydrate.

DO arrive with a tasting plan

There's no way you can responsibly sample every brew on offer, so take a look at the online list before arriving. That way you can plan the day around your taste buds, ensuring you get to your must-try beers before their kegs run dry. Another pro tip: start with lighter beers and work your way up to more complex variations.

DON'T be afraid to dump a beer you don't like

We promise we won't judge you if you decide to skip a booth or pour out a beer that doesn't appeal to you. The festival is a great opportunity to sample variations that you wouldn't normally order, but if you're not sure about your next pour, asking for just a half glass is also completely acceptable.

DO rinse out your sample cup between pours

Even beer novices can detect remnants of a previous brew left in a cup. Take a little time to rinse out your cup between samples so you get the purest taste of the many styles being poured. Pros also suggest drinking your rinse water for added hydration before your next taste.

DON'T pre-game

San Antonio Beer Festival is one enormous celebration, and it's all built around beer. So do yourself a favor and save your partying for the event itself. You paid for tickets, after all. And limiting your intake to fest hours lessens your chances of making a spectacle.

DO designate a meeting spot

This outdoor event hosts thousands of brew lovers on the grounds of a historic city park. It's possible to lose your friends and phone service may get spotty. Pick out a designated meeting spot before you arrive so any members of your group know where to go if they fall behind or get lost.

DON'T forget to eat

Ideally, you should eat a decent meal around an hour before the event starts. Armadillo's Texas Style Burgers, Ming's, The Cove and other locally owned eateries are in the proximity of Crockett Park. And don't forget to eat while you're there. Onsite food trucks will offer bites for the duration.

DO plan your ride home in advance

Be smart, and leave the driving to someone else. That means planning ahead. Select a designated driver in your group or split a rideshare. Safety should be a top priority.

DON'T forget to check the weather

When preparing for an outdoor, rain-or-shine event, it's always wise to check the weather before leaving home. This is Texas, after all. Sunblock is always a solid companion, but if the forecast warns of rain, you'll want to be sure you're also prepared with a poncho or umbrella.

DO practice polite sampling

You can help keep lines short by getting your sample and moving out of the way. If you want to chat with the brewery staff about what they're pouring, step to the side of the booth and ask for a moment of their time. Most will be happy to accommodate. Be sure your sample card is easily accessible when you approach the front of the line, and don't forget to say please and thank you.

DON'T get sucked into your phone

Documenting the fest with friends, capturing great photos to share online and knocking out beer reviews on the spot are all part of the fun. But try to avoid spending so much time on your phone that you miss the real-life fun bubbling up around you.

DO prepare for all of life's little needs

Sunscreen and a reusable water bottle may be obvious additions to your Beer Fest gear list, but travel hand sanitizer and toilet paper are also worthwhile additions. You know, just in case. Lawn chairs and blankets are also welcome, so feel free to pack those and grab a shady spot for a relaxing afternoon.

San Antonio Beer Festival, $45-$110, noon-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave., sanantoniobeerfestival.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed