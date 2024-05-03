Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Whataburger will give San Antonio teachers free breakfast May 6-10

The free eats will be available during Teacher Appreciation Week.

By on Fri, May 3, 2024 at 10:34 am

Whataburger will give away free morning fare during National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Whataburger will give away free morning fare during National Teacher Appreciation Week.
San Antonio-based burger chain Whataburger will thank educators for their work with free breakfast on National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10.

During National Teacher Appreciation Week, any San Antonio educator who shows their school ID badge when they visit an area Whataburger will snag a free taquito, breakfast on a bun or honey butter chicken biscuit from 5-9 a.m. during the week of the promotion.

Whataburger also will award 63 teachers across its 15-state footprint $1,000 grants for their schools as part of the company's Feeding Student Success program. The initiative focuses on "charitable giving at the intersection of food insecurity and education," Whataburger officials said in a statement.

"Offering free breakfast during National Teacher Appreciation Week is just one small way we’re trying to make every school employee’s day a little brighter," Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said. "Our hope is that the 63 grants being awarded will provide teachers with additional resources they need and show a bit of gratitude for their hard work and dedication all year."

Through Feeding Student Success, Whataburger has helped open seven resource rooms on college campuses and maintains a scholarship program. The business also partners with local schools on education and hunger awareness programs, according to officials.

San Antonio is home to more than 50 Whataburger locations.

May 1, 2024

