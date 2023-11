WTF Food News: DiGiorno selling turkey and gravy-topped Thanksgiving pizza

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / DiGiorno DiGiorno's new Thanksgiving pizza features turkey, gravy and other holiday flavors.

You may have debated whether pineapple belongs on pizza, but Illinois-based frozen pizza brand DiGiorno is about to make that topping topic passé.The frozen pizza brand has introduced a Thanksgiving pizza laden with turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberries.Um, thanks?In addition to the Thanksgiving toppings, the pizza also features mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, crispy onions and a “thick and chewy Detroit Style crust.”While we haven't yet tried the pizza, the idea of a thick crust drenched in gravy and topped with various holiday flavors and textures — soft sweet potato and toothy dried cherries, specifically — is about as appetizing as that 20th turkey sandwich after the big day.Let’s also be honest with ourselves about the green beans. The best are crisp and well-seasoned, and nothing frozen onto a pizza and reheated can possibly retain that delightfulthat is the hallmark of a perfectly-roasted fresh green bean.The morbidly curious will be able to find the Thanksgiving-themed pies online only from Nov. 1-22, according to the company. We tried to order one Wednesday — because we are certainly morbidly curious about pizza toppings that have no business being pizza toppings — but the site was not yet accepting orders.Each pizza will run $11.23. Pies are limited to one per person, while supplies last