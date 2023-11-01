WTF Food News: DiGiorno selling turkey and gravy-topped Thanksgiving pizza

Um, thanks?

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge DiGiorno's new Thanksgiving pizza features turkey, gravy and other holiday flavors. - Courtesy Photo / DiGiorno
Courtesy Photo / DiGiorno
DiGiorno's new Thanksgiving pizza features turkey, gravy and other holiday flavors.
You may have debated whether pineapple belongs on pizza, but Illinois-based frozen pizza brand DiGiorno is about to make that topping topic passé.  

The frozen pizza brand has introduced a Thanksgiving pizza laden with turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberries.

Um, thanks?

In addition to the Thanksgiving toppings, the pizza also features mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, crispy onions and a “thick and chewy Detroit Style crust.”

While we haven't yet tried the pizza, the idea of a thick crust drenched in gravy and topped with various holiday flavors and textures — soft sweet potato and toothy dried cherries, specifically — is about as appetizing as that 20th turkey sandwich after the big day.

Let’s also be honest with ourselves about the green beans. The best are crisp and well-seasoned, and nothing frozen onto a pizza and reheated can possibly retain that delightful snap that is the hallmark of a perfectly-roasted fresh green bean.

The morbidly curious will be able to find the Thanksgiving-themed pies online only from Nov. 1-22, according to the company. We tried to order one Wednesday — because we are certainly morbidly curious about pizza toppings that have no business being pizza toppings — but the site was not yet accepting orders.

Each pizza will run $11.23. Pies are limited to one per person, while supplies last

