Frankie Valli playing San Antonio as videos prompt concern from fans

The Four Seasons leader's Oct. 26 concert in the Alamo City comes as recent viral concert videos prompt concern among fans about his fitness to perform.
Some of those clips show Valli barely moving his lips, holding his microphone far below his mouth, prompting online speculation that he's lip synching. Other clips show him missing musical cues as he stares blankly at the audience.
Valli turned 90 in May but maintains a rigorous touring schedule, which has drawn concern and sometimes mockery from music fans online.
An Instagram video shared by widely read music blog Stereogum shows a confused-looking Valli muddling through a song. "Whoever keeps sending Frankie Valli out on stage at this point is committing elder abuse," reads the image.
Other social-media users have turned the clips into a meme-able moment, parodying the minimal effort exhibited by Valli. One commenter called him "Uncanny Valli," while another posted, "I love Frankie Valli but come on, it's time for retirement."
“I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air. I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always," Valli said. "I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.”
“I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound,” Valli concluded. “Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music.”
