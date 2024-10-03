SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Frankie Valli playing San Antonio as videos prompt concern from fans

Valli has publicly responded to the clips, stating 'I plan to be doing shows as long as I can.'

By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 11:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
Frankie Valli is a beloved crooner with a career spanning seven decades as frontman of the Four Seasons. - Wikimedia Commons / SolarScott
Wikimedia Commons / SolarScott
Frankie Valli is a beloved crooner with a career spanning seven decades as frontman of the Four Seasons.
Legendary crooner Frankie Valli is playing San Antonio's Tobin Center later this month amid a social-media maelstrom.

The Four Seasons leader's Oct. 26 concert in the Alamo City comes as recent viral concert videos prompt concern among fans about his fitness to perform.

Some of those clips show Valli barely moving his lips, holding his microphone far below his mouth, prompting online speculation that he's lip synching. Other clips show him missing musical cues as he stares blankly at the audience.

Valli turned 90 in May but maintains a rigorous touring schedule, which has drawn concern and sometimes mockery from music fans online.

An Instagram video shared by widely read music blog Stereogum shows a confused-looking Valli muddling through a song. "Whoever keeps sending Frankie Valli out on stage at this point is committing elder abuse," reads the image.

Other social-media users have turned the clips into a meme-able moment, parodying the minimal effort exhibited by Valli. One commenter called him "Uncanny Valli," while another posted, "I love Frankie Valli but come on, it's time for retirement."

The online chatter got so loud that Valli released a statement to People magazine on Monday.

“I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air. I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always," Valli said. "I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.”

“How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments,” Valli continued in the statement to People. “We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements … everything. I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do.”

“I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound,” Valli concluded. “Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music.”

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Danny Ocean, Tinlicker, Architects

By San Antonio Current Staff

Danny Ocean performs at a festival in Barcelona, Spain.

George Strait to perform at San Antonio gala in October

By Stephanie Koithan

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.

The late Kris Kristofferson has San Antonio tie through 1972 film Cisco Pike

By Bill Baird

Kris Kristofferson performs in 2010 at the Cambridge Folk Festival.

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

By Stephanie Koithan

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Danny Ocean, Tinlicker, Architects

By San Antonio Current Staff

Danny Ocean performs at a festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

By Stephanie Koithan

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hozier, Wallflowers, Brooks Nielsen

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hozier performs a concert in the Netherlands last fall.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chromeo, StrateJacket, Avett Brothers

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Avett Brothers are scheduled to play Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 21.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us