Frankie Valli playing San Antonio as videos prompt concern from fans

“How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments,” Valli continued in the statement to People. “We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements … everything. I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do.”



“I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound,” Valli concluded. “Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music.”

The online chatter got so loud that Valli released a statement to People magazine on Monday.“I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air. I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always," Valli said. "I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.”