After online attacks, San Antonio venue The Starlighter cancels drag shows for rest of 2022

In an online statement, the venue said it felt 'unsafe' after being bullied and subjected to anti-LGBTQ+ statements on Twitter.

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 3:49 pm

The Starlighter hosts inclusive music and events in San Antonio's Deco District. - Instagram / thestarlightersatx
Instagram / thestarlightersatx
The Starlighter hosts inclusive music and events in San Antonio's Deco District.
Inclusive event venue The Starlighter has cancelled its remaining drag shows for the year amid online attacks it received for hosting a Dec. 2 all-ages drag performance and toy drive.

In an online statement shared via social media, the business in San Antonio's Deco District said it felt “unsafe” after being "bullied and threatened" on Twitter and in other online comments.

“For the safety of our queens, staff and patrons, we’re cancelling all of our drag evens for the remainder of the year,” a Dec. 4 Instagram post read. “This was a decision made between the queens and The Starlighter owners as a safety measure and nothing more.”
The post said a self-proclaimed "independent journalist" named Tayler Hansen filmed the child of an onsite food vendor during the show. Hansen then shared the video on Twitter, falsely claiming the girl was unattended.

The anti-LGBTQ+ organization Texas Family Project subsequently reshared the tweet, unleashing a torrent of online attacks. 

The Starlighter’s statement explained that the child was never left unattended and was never in danger. Further, the girl is familiar to both the venue's staff and its performers, according to the post.

The vendor later posted a photo thanking the queens performing that evening for treating the child like "a niece," according to officials with The Starlighter.

Despite the venue’s statement, Hansen’s tweet continues to draw online vitriol, including comments calling for a law enforcement raid on The Starlighter. One tweet labeled the performers "demonic," pushing unsubstantiated claims that LGBTQ+ people have an agenda of "sexualizing children."

“This story is being twisted into something disgusting to fit a political narrative,” The Starlighter’s statement read. “It’s sad, frustrating and disappointing.”

The Starlighter’s decision to cancel the rest of its 2022 drag shows comes days before another extremist militia plans to protest a Christmas-themed drag event at the Aztec Theatre. And weeks after a mass shooting at LGBTQ+ club in Colorado left five people dead and 17 wounded.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month

By Michael Karlis

The show A Drag Queen Christmas is coming to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre as part of a national tour.

Study: San Antonio home to one of the most underrated and most overrated tourist attractions

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden at Brackenridge Park was named the No. 8 most underrated tourist attraction in the nation, according to the study.

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after juries award Sandy Hook parents almost $1.5 billion

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to a crowd over a loudspeaker from his InfoWars vehicle as hundreds attended a “Re-Open America” protest near the Texas Capitol in Austin in 2020. Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

San Antonio's Rackspace faces stock drop, online complaints after 'security incident' shuts down email

By Sanford Nowlin

Employees meet inside Rackspace's corporate headquarters.

Also in News

LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows

By Michael Karlis

A Twitter user is urging people to flood right-wing group Defend Our Kids Texas' online reporting system with useless junk.

Suspect in Vanessa Guillén murder pleads guilty to accessory to murder after the fact

By Nina Rangel

Crime-reporting website Crime Online tracked down suspect Aguilar's Instagram, which shows a series of January 2020 selfies featuring firearms.

How researchers are working to fill the gaps in long COVID data

By Betsy Ladyzhets, Science News

To better understand long COVID, doctors and researchers need to collaborate across specialties, experts say.

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after juries award Sandy Hook parents almost $1.5 billion

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to a crowd over a loudspeaker from his InfoWars vehicle as hundreds attended a “Re-Open America” protest near the Texas Capitol in Austin in 2020. Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us