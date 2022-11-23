Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting once lived in San Antonio, records show

Anderson Lee Aldrich attended NEISD's Johnson High School as a freshman in 2015 but withdrew from the school in October of that year.

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 10:46 am

Five people died in
UnSplash / Michael Förtsch
Five people died in
The 22-year-old accused of killing five people in a Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub on Saturday once lived in San Antonio under a different name, according to the Express-News.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who's accused of killing five people and injuring 18 others in the attack, spent an unstable childhood living on San Antonio's Northside with his mother following her divorce, daily reports.

The shooting took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a place described as a "safe haven" for that city's LGBTQ+ community.

Here are some of the details the Express-News uncovered about Aldrich, who's slated to appear in court Wednesday:
  • Aldrich, whose birth name is Nicholas Brink, was born in 2000 in Orange, Calif. Brink's parents divorced the following year, and the suspect moved to San Antonio to live with his mother.
  • Brink's mother, Laura Voepel, bounced around between addresses on the North Side and had residences under her name on TPC Parkway, Hideout Falls, Stone Oak Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive.
  • Voepel was arrested on suspicion of arson in Bexar County in 2012 when Brink was only 12. Voepel was found guilty of criminal mischief and was ordered by the court to undergo psychological evaluations and mandatory drug testing.
  • Brink enrolled in NEISD's Johnson High School as a freshman in 2015. However, the suspect withdrew from the school in October of that year.
  • Brink petitioned a Bexar County District Court for a name change to Anderson L. Aldrich in April 2016, and the court granted the request in May of that year. The suspect left San Antonio shortly after the name change.
The shooting at Club Q follows increased attacks against the LGBTQ+ community. The San Antonio chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation will hold a community vigil honoring the victims of America's most recent mass shooting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rainbow Crosswalk at Evergreen Street. and Main Avenue.

