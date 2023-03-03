Budweiser Clydesdale, Moses Rose's: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

This week's top stories also included coverage of a fatal dog attack in San Antonio, in which one man died and three others were injured.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 12:48 pm

Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down $4 million from the Alamo Trust for his property last week, the nonprofit's highest offer to date, according to the Express-News..
Michael Karlis
Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down $4 million from the Alamo Trust for his property last week, the nonprofit's highest offer to date, according to the Express-News..
The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo got a lot of attention this week, but for less-than-flattering reasons. Indeed, two of this week's most-read Current stories involved viral videos taken at the annual event.

The first involved a stressful incident during which the Budweiser Clydesdales got entangled in their harnesses while attempting to perform a "parking maneuver." The second showed what appeared to be a loose nut on a ferris wheel at the rodeo grounds, prompting discussion of the safety of pop-up carnival equipment.

Current readers also checked out an update to the Moses Rose's saga. Amid contentious sales talks with the city, bar owner Vince Cantu launched a GoFundMe to cover potential court costs.

Also among the top read news was coverage of the tragic death of a man who was attacked by three pit bulls last week. Three others were injured in the attack, and two arrests have been made in the case.

It's not all bad news, though — readers were also interested in Ghoulish Books, a new horror-focused bookstore coming to the Alamo City.

Read on for more.

10. Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley

9. Here's why dogs involved in fatal San Antonio mauling were returned to owner after prior attacks

8. San Antonio small press Ghoulish Books opening horror bookshop after a successful Kickstarter

7. San Antonio congressman Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to have tumors removed

6. Study ranks San Antonio among top 10 best cities in which to retire

5. San Antonio police arrest second suspect in last week's fatal dog attack

4. Video of loose nut on San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Ferris Wheel goes viral

3. Family of man killed in San Antonio pit bull attack launches online fundraiser for funeral costs

2. Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's launches GoFundMe to cover court costs as talks stall

1. Tense moment involving Budweiser Clydesdale at San Antonio Rodeo goes viral online

