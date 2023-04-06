Even though he's facing DWI charge, Councilman Clayton Perry sharing party-themed Fiesta medal

'But, I want to remind everybody, party but be safe, right? Lesson learned here,' Perry said during Thursday's council meeting.

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 5:41 pm

click to enlarge Police body cam footage shows Councilman Clayton Perry in his backyard the night of a hit-and-run accident authorities say he caused. - Screenshot / SAPD Body Cam Footage
Screenshot / SAPD Body Cam Footage
Police body cam footage shows Councilman Clayton Perry in his backyard the night of a hit-and-run accident authorities say he caused.
City Councilman Perry, who's facing a high-profile DWI charge, received mixed reactions after revealing during Thursday's council meeting that his Fiesta medal this year will be party-themed.

"I'm sticking with my theme that I've had every year which is 'Party with Perry,'" the District 10 councilman said in a video clip tweeted out by KSAT reporter Garrett Brnger. "But, I want to remind everybody, party but be safe, right? Lesson learned here."
Perry's 2023 Fiesta Medal includes a caricature of himself wearing a suit and riding a motorcycle while tipping his signature black fedora.

So far, the online reaction to what could end up being one of the year's most sought after Fiesta medals has been largely negative.

"So he's not facing any consequences for running over some random dude while driving under the influence," Twitter user @Reallnman wrote.
"Lol 'party with Perry'? Are we going to go out, drink and run people over?" @kinggkhaleesi tweeted. "This man is a joke and needs to be fired or resign. Can't believe he is still on the council."
Perry, who's not running for another term, faces a DWI charge stemming from a hit-and-run incident back in November. Police allege the councilman downed 14 beverages at the Evil Olive bar before getting behind the wheel and crashing head-on into a Honda Civic.

A San Antonio police officer later found Perry rolling around in his backyard with a massive gash on his head. When the officer asked him what happened, Perry said there were a lot of acorns in his yard.

Perry is next expected to appear in court on April 14.

