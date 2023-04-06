Even though he's facing DWI charge, Councilman Clayton Perry sharing party-themed Fiesta medal

click to enlarge Screenshot / SAPD Body Cam Footage Police body cam footage shows Councilman Clayton Perry in his backyard the night of a hit-and-run accident authorities say he caused.

CM @district10perry, whom police have accused of downing 14 drinks and then fleeing the scene of a Nov. 6 head-on crash, says he will stick with his “Party With Perry” #FiestaMedal theme this month



“But I wanna remind everybody, party but BE SAFE. Right? Lesson learned here!” pic.twitter.com/WwiHx9Ao7z — Garrett Brnger (@BrngerReports) April 6, 2023

So he’s not facing any consequences for running over some random dude while driving under the influence? — William inman (@RealInman) April 6, 2023

Lol “Party with Perry”? Are we gonna go out, drink and run people over? This man is a joke and needs to be fired or resign. Can’t believe he is still on the council. — jim (@kinggkhaleesi) April 6, 2023