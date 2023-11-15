H-E-B Frankenstein cake with 'Edgar' haircut goes viral

Roughly two weeks after a Texas woman racked up millions of views showing off a botched cake that was supposed to resemble a Minion from the animated movie Despicable Me, another TikTok user is complaining about custom cakes she ordered from the San Antonio-based grocer.
In the latest video, Rio Grande Valley resident @leslielynncantu said she ordered 14 cakes featuring the head of Frankenstein's monster for Halloween. However, rather than the menacing creature she'd hoped for, she got one sporting a bowl-style haircut style many in South Texas refer to as the "Edgar."
The cakes @leslielynncantu requested had stringy black hair with gummy worms crawling around the monster's exposed brain, according to the video. In addition to sporting a bowl cut, the cake she showed off in the clip had bright pink brains rather than the gory red she wanted.
"POV: you're excited to pick up the 14 Frankenstein cakes you ordered from H-E-B," @leslielynncantu wrote in the video's caption.
Since being posted Oct. 30, the woman's video has garnered more than 600,000 likes and nearly 7 million views. Naturally, it also amassed quite a few cutting comments.
"NOT THE EDGAR CUT ON LIL FRANK FRANK!" TikTok user @mosesgirlsx4 wrote.
“Edgarstein, ”TikTok user @Adri_0485p chimed in.
"Frankicuhh," user @xo1017_ commented.
Some commenters also keyed in on the Minion cake complaint that went viral earlier this month.
"Between this and the minion cake, I now know not to get cakes from HEB," @spookyluv said.
