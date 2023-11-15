H-E-B Frankenstein cake with 'Edgar' haircut goes viral

The viral Franken-cake comes weeks after the San Antonio-based grocery faced online mockery for a botched Minion cake.

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge Many in the comments section wrote that Frankenstein appeared to be sporting an Edgar, a bowl-style haircut popular among some South Texas youths. - TikTok / @leslielynncantu
TikTok / @leslielynncantu
Many in the comments section wrote that Frankenstein appeared to be sporting an Edgar, a bowl-style haircut popular among some South Texas youths.
Another custom cake from an H-E-B bakery has gone viral on TikTok — for all the wrong reasons.

Roughly two weeks after a Texas woman racked up millions of views showing off a botched cake that was supposed to resemble a Minion from the animated movie Despicable Me, another TikTok user is complaining about custom cakes she ordered from the San Antonio-based grocer.

In the latest video, Rio Grande Valley resident @leslielynncantu said she ordered 14 cakes featuring the head of Frankenstein's monster for Halloween. However, rather than the menacing creature she'd hoped for, she got one sporting a bowl-style haircut style many in South Texas refer to as the "Edgar."

The cakes @leslielynncantu requested had stringy black hair with gummy worms crawling around the monster's exposed brain, according to the video. In addition to sporting a bowl cut, the cake she showed off in the clip had bright pink brains rather than the gory red she wanted.

"POV: you're excited to pick up the 14 Frankenstein cakes you ordered from H-E-B," @leslielynncantu wrote in the video's caption.
@leslielynncantu The pictures speak for themselves… #failcake #fyp #fail ♬ OG THE PASTELS - Kneely_Knight

Since being posted Oct. 30, the woman's video has garnered more than 600,000 likes and nearly 7 million views. Naturally, it also amassed quite a few cutting comments.

"NOT THE EDGAR CUT ON LIL FRANK FRANK!" TikTok user @mosesgirlsx4 wrote.

“Edgarstein, ”TikTok user @Adri_0485p chimed in.

"Frankicuhh," user @xo1017_ commented.

Some commenters also keyed in on the Minion cake complaint that went viral earlier this month.

"Between this and the minion cake, I now know not to get cakes from HEB," @spookyluv said.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Bad Takes: Journalists have flinched from telling the ugly truth about Texas' new immigration bill

