Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

click to enlarge Screen shot / Tik Tok @babygirls0s0 Does this cake look like a Minion?

A custom cake a Texas mom ordered from San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B ended up with such a colossal fail that her TikTok video about the experience went viral, racking up 10.5 million views.



TikTok user babygirlsoso ordered a cake from an H-E-B bakery decorated to look like a Minion character from the animated movie Despicable Me. According to the clip posted three days ago, she requested that it be topped with yellow icing and a Minion's trademark goggles with blue icing around the bottom.



In the video, babygirlsoso shows off the cake she received instead. There were no goggles, the eyes were added to the cake's side, and the yellow and blue icing mingled together, creating a green stripe around the middle.