Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

TikTok user babygirlsoso ordered a cake from an H-E-B bakery decorated to look like a Minion character from the animated movie Despicable Me. According to the clip posted three days ago, she requested that it be topped with yellow icing and a Minion's trademark goggles with blue icing around the bottom.
In the video, babygirlsoso shows off the cake she received instead. There were no goggles, the eyes were added to the cake's side, and the yellow and blue icing mingled together, creating a green stripe around the middle.
“This is the ugliest fucking thing ever,” babygirlsoso says in the clip.
@babygirls0s0 HEB explain yourself ! #failedcake #fail #HEB #fyp ♬ original sound - bbygir1soso
In the TikTok, she asks H-E-B to explain itself. However, after holding back a smile, she admits the botched job isn't that big a deal.
“It's totally fixable, and I'm not that picky,” she adds.
Naturally, keyboard jockeys added their own commentary about the cake..
“Wait. Are you sure you ordered it from HEB and not Wish???,” TikTok user tc0914 asked.
“Ma'am why are you asking where your swirls are at! Where the hell is the minion cake? would be my question! 😄,” user ovowley said.
“At first I was like “she’s probably just exaggerating.” No girl, they did you dirty!! 🤣🤣🤣,” user kellz9978 piled on.
In the end, babygirlsoso was able to salvage the job by using a cupcake topper in the shape of Minion goggles and adding a blue ribbon to cover up the green stripe. She shows off the fix-up job in a later video. So far, that update clip has drawn more than a million views.
@babygirls0s0 Replying to @Beccachka #greenscreen It turned out pretty cute 🤷🏼♀️🫶🏽 #failedcake #cakefail #fail #HEB #fypシ #foryoupage ♬ original sound - bbygir1soso
After the first clip went viral, H-E-B responded to babygirlsoso's complaint, asking her to send a private message about her experience.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed