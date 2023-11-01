Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

The video racked up 10.5 million views, and H-E-B reached out to the woman.

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 12:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Does this cake look like a Minion? - Screen shot / Tik Tok @babygirls0s0
Screen shot / Tik Tok @babygirls0s0
Does this cake look like a Minion?
A custom cake a Texas mom ordered from San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B ended up with such a colossal fail that her TikTok video about the experience went viral, racking up 10.5 million views.

TikTok user babygirlsoso ordered a cake from an H-E-B bakery decorated to look like a Minion character from the animated movie Despicable Me. According to the clip posted three days ago, she requested that it be topped with yellow icing and a Minion's trademark goggles with blue icing around the bottom.

In the video, babygirlsoso shows off the cake she received instead. There were no goggles, the eyes were added to the cake's side, and the yellow and blue icing mingled together, creating a green stripe around the middle.

“This is the ugliest fucking thing ever,” babygirlsoso says in the clip.

@babygirls0s0 HEB explain yourself ! #failedcake #fail #HEB #fyp ♬ original sound - bbygir1soso

In the TikTok, she asks H-E-B to explain itself. However, after holding back a smile, she admits the botched job isn't that big a deal.

“It's totally fixable, and I'm not that picky,” she adds.

Naturally, keyboard jockeys added their own commentary about the cake..

“Wait. Are you sure you ordered it from HEB and not Wish???,” TikTok user tc0914 asked.

“Ma'am why are you asking where your swirls are at! Where the hell is the minion cake? would be my question! 😄,” user ovowley said.

“At first I was like “she’s probably just exaggerating.” No girl, they did you dirty!! 🤣🤣🤣,” user kellz9978 piled on.

In the end, babygirlsoso  was able to salvage the job by using a cupcake topper in the shape of Minion goggles and adding a blue ribbon to cover up the green stripe. She shows off the fix-up job in a later video. So far, that update clip has drawn more than a million views.
@babygirls0s0 Replying to @Beccachka #greenscreen It turned out pretty cute 🤷🏼‍♀️🫶🏽 #failedcake #cakefail #fail #HEB #fypシ #foryoupage ♬ original sound - bbygir1soso

After the first clip went viral, H-E-B responded to babygirlsoso's complaint, asking her to send a private message about her experience.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Halloween could be among coldest ever recorded in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The coldest Halloween on record was in 1923 when highs barely reached 53 degrees in San Antonio.

Study: Texas home to some of the nation's most-haunted colleges

By Michael Karlis

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth had the nation's fourth-highest number of ghost sightings, according to the report.

San Antonio Zoo receives $1 million gift from Kowalski family

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the new Greg Kowalski Family Courtyard located at the San Antonio Zoo.

San Antonio looks to harm reduction in opioid crisis while Texas clings to drug war

By Sanford Nowlin

These bags of fentanyl were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border protection from a truck crossing a point of entry.

Also in News

Native American groups blast Sen. John Cornyn for calling lawmakers 'wild Indians'

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has unleashed another noxious mouth fart.

FDA warns pet owners after dog food sold in Texas recalled for salmonella risk

By Nina Rangel

Dry dog food made in Texas has been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Oil and gas companies spill millions of gallons of wastewater in Texas

By Martha Pskowski and Peter Aldhous, Inside Climate News

Oil and gas lawyer Sarah Stogner visits Lake Boehmer in Pecos County where abandoned wells have brought produced water to the surface for decades. The Railroad Commission considers these water wells and therefore not under their jurisdiction.

Abbott says he's reached an agreement on vouchers; Texas lawmakers say otherwise

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to call a fourth special session if he's unable to get school voucher legislation passed by Nov. 7.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us