Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to San Antonio Saturday

The pop-up will sell Hello Kitty chef cookies and other treats along with branded merchandise.

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 4:40 pm

A Hello Kitty Truck parks outside a shopping mall.
Courtesy Photo / Sanrio
A Hello Kitty Truck parks outside a shopping mall.
If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, it's time to break out the red bows and get ready for the character's latest dining pop-up.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will return to San Antonio this Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m, according to details shared by brand operator Sanrio.

The truck will park at 7400 San Pedro Ave. near the corner of the 410 Access Road and McCollough Avenue and serve up new treats including a giant Hello Kitty chef cookie and a lunchbox with confetti popcorn.

The mobile cafe will also offer an array of Hello Kitty souvenirs available for purchase, from thermal bottles to T-shirts in both youth and adult sizes.

