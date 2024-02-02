LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Nacho Estrada, Texas Border Convoy: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Gov. Greg Abbott's border standoff continued to make headlines, even if it hasn't forced the overreach he wants from the White House.

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 2:22 pm

click to enlarge Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot. - Courtesy Photo / Nacho Estrada family
Courtesy Photo / Nacho Estrada family
Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.
It's good to know that no matter how tumultuous and chaotic the world gets, many people still cherish memories of people who made our childhoods feel cheerful and less scary.

To that point, the Current's most-read news story of the week was a piece about the passing of ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, who brought smiles and positive life lessons to countless San Antonio school kids during the '80s and '90s with his dummy Maclovio. Estrada died early this week at age 77.

Meanwhile, plenty of readers checked out stories on Gov. Greg Abbott's ongoing Eagle Pass shit show, where he's seized 2.5 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border in an apparent attempt to embarrass President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election.

When it comes to the contest between two dummies in the news, we'll take Maclovio over Greg any day.

10. Anonymous note listing 10 reasons to love San Antonio goes viral

9. Texas House candidate offers to lead 'armed civilian militia' to U.S.-Mexico border

8. San Antonio artist Joey Fauerso celebrates a prolific decade with new book

7. Texas had 26,000 pregnancies from rape since enacting total abortion ban

6. San Antonio nonprofit SA2020 closes, says funders refused to back its racial equity work

5. 'Take Back Our Border' convoy heads for Texas border town of Eagle Pass

4. Pro-Palestinian protesters crash San Antonio Mayor's Dream Ball

3. San Antonio police arrest man accused of hitting woman in viral video

2. If violence erupts on Texas border, blame Greg Abbott, Democratic lawmakers say

1. Ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, best known for shows at San Antonio schools, has died

