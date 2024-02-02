Nacho Estrada, Texas Border Convoy: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Nacho Estrada family
Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.
It's good to know that no matter how tumultuous and chaotic the world gets, many people still cherish memories of people who made our childhoods feel cheerful and less scary.
's most-read news story of the week was a piece about the passing of ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, who brought smiles and positive life lessons to countless San Antonio school kids during the '80s and '90s with his dummy Maclovio. Estrada died early this week at age 77.
Meanwhile, plenty of readers checked out stories on Gov. Greg Abbott's ongoing Eagle Pass shit show, where he's seized 2.5 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border in an apparent attempt to embarrass President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election.
When it comes to the contest between two dummies in the news, we'll take Maclovio over Greg any day.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.