LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Pro-Palestinian protesters crash San Antonio Mayor's Dream Ball

Saturday's disruption came two days after activists shouted down Councilman John Courage during a press conference.

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Security escorts a protester out of the Mayor's Dream Ball on Saturday. - Screen Capture: Courtesy Video / MarkAnthony Ball
Screen Capture: Courtesy Video / MarkAnthony Ball
Security escorts a protester out of the Mayor's Dream Ball on Saturday.
Over the weekend, pro-Palestinian protesters made good on an earlier promise to make life "uncomfortable" for San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and members of City Council.

Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation on Saturday crashed the Mayor's Dream Ball at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, reiterating their demand that council vote on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution.

Initially, police kept protesters at bay outside the building while ball ticket holders filed in, attendee MarkAnthony Ball told the Current. However, the atmosphere changed once Nirenberg took the stage. Protesters wearing gala apparel inside the arena began chanting "Free, Free Palestine," as seen in video posted on the Party for Socialism and Liberation's Instagram account.
After security escorted two women out, a man stood and shouted demands that Nirenberg call for a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. That protester also was led out of the arena, as seen in video captured by Ball.
The disruption at the Boeing Center comes after pro-Palestinian protesters shouted down District 9 Councilman John Courage during the Thursday press conference at which he announced his mayoral run, Texas Public Radio reports.

"Allow them to say what they want; they have the freedom of speech," Courage reportedly said. "It's only helping me get more media attention for my mayor's race, so thank you."

The protests targeting Nirenberg and Courage follow council scrapping a special meeting early this month to vote on a ceasefire resolution. District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez pulled his signature from a memo calling the meeting, effectively killing public debate on the resolution.

Pelaez has given contradictory answers about why he withdrew his signature.

After shutting down a Jan. 11 City Council meeting to protest the scuttled debate, pro-Palestine activists told the Current they plan to make the lives of those serving on the elected body "uncomfortable."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas-bound flight returns to gate due to farting passenger

By Michael Karlis

The olfactory occurrence took place on a Jan. 14 American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin.

Texas had 26,000 pregnancies from rape since enacting total abortion ban

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio women march through downtown in 2022 to protest Texas' abortion ban.

Nearly 12,500 Texans are owed back wages. Here’s how to check if you're one of them.

By Travis E. Poling

There's only a three year window for workers to claim back wages they're owed. After that time, unclaimed wages are turned over to the Treasury Department.

'Take Back Our Border' convoy heads for Texas border town of Eagle Pass

By Michael Karlis

A migrant couple seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road in Eagle Pass, Texas, to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Also in News

National Democrats back Michelle Vallejo for 15th congressional district

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Democratic congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo for TX-15 speaks at a rally with former President Bill Clinton in Edinburg on Nov. 7, 2022.

'Take Back Our Border' convoy heads for Texas border town of Eagle Pass

By Michael Karlis

A migrant couple seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road in Eagle Pass, Texas, to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Texas GOP vice chair challenges Matt Rinaldi for party leadership

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Former state Rep. Matt Rinaldi spoke to Tarrant County tea party supporters in Grapevine for an event called Spread the Red on Oct. 17, 2018.

Texas attorney general requests transgender youths’ patient records from Georgia clinic

By Madaleine Rubin, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Collin County Labor day picnic in Plano on Sept. 2, 2023. His office is seeking information on transgender patients from at least two out-of-state health care centers.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us