Nicki Minaj says crowd at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center one of the best ever

The 12-time Grammy nominee sang Selena's 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' during her first-ever Alamo City show.

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge Nicki Minaj performs in New York City at the MTV Video Music Awards. - Wikimedia Commons / MTV International
Wikimedia Commons / MTV International
Nicki Minaj performs in New York City at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Following Nicki Minaj's Wednesday concert in San Antonio — the rapper's first-ever show here — she tweeted that the Frost Bank Center crowd was one of the best she's ever had.

"San Antonio, TEXAS was one of the best crowds of ALLLLLLLLL time and that's including every tour I've ever been apart of for my whole entire career," Minaj said on social media platform X. "I had no clue my Mexican Barbz would be this deep tonight but wow. Te Amo mucho. En serio. Para siempre."

The 12-time Grammy nominee affectionately refers to her fans as "Barbz."
Wednesday's warm reception may have been, at least in part, because Minaj payed tribute to South Texas icon Selena by performing the late Queen of Texan's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."
It's worth noting that Minaj didn't allow media to shoot photos or video of the performance.

The show made quite an impact on District 2 Councilman and Minaj superfan Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who tweeted out thanks to the Trinidad-born rapper for a great performance.

"So glad you got to visit our beautiful city!" he said. "Next time for longer."
Don't worry, McKee-Rodriguez still made on time it to council's Thursday morning budget vote.

McKee-Rodriguez and Minaj's mutual admiration is well-documented. They have shared social media affection for at least three years with Minaj at one point humorously endorsing him for president.

The councilman returned the love last year, releasing a campaign video where he rapped about his accomplishments over the beat of Minaj's song "Princess Diana." The local lawmaker also grabbed headlines earlier this year after wishing Minaj a happy 41st birthday during a council meeting.

Minaj's Friday 2 World Tour next stop is Sept. 21 in Los Angeles.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

