Nicki Minaj says crowd at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center one of the best ever

"San Antonio, TEXAS was one of the best crowds of ALLLLLLLLL time and that's including every tour I've ever been apart of for my whole entire career," Minaj said on social media platform X. "I had no clue my Mexican Barbz would be this deep tonight but wow. Te Amo mucho. En serio. Para siempre."
The 12-time Grammy nominee affectionately refers to her fans as "Barbz."
Wednesday's warm reception may have been, at least in part, because Minaj payed tribute to South Texas icon Selena by performing the late Queen of Texan's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."
It's worth noting that Minaj didn't allow media to shoot photos or video of the performance.
Did y’all see everyone from Mexico 🇲🇽 on stage with Nicki , it was sooo amazing in person I can’t believe she played SELENA 🥹💓 that was the BEST concert EVERRRRR I love you so much @NICKIMINAJ one of the best days I’ve ever had #GagCitySanAntonio pic.twitter.com/1tWVkY5pem— ♡ (@MIAFORMINAJ) September 19, 2024
The show made quite an impact on District 2 Councilman and Minaj superfan Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who tweeted out thanks to the Trinidad-born rapper for a great performance.
"So glad you got to visit our beautiful city!" he said. "Next time for longer."
Don't worry, McKee-Rodriguez still made on time it to council's Thursday morning budget vote.
AND WAS! So glad you got to visit our beautiful city! Next time for longer 🫣😜 https://t.co/JTdvmQmR15— Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez 🇵🇸 (@theloserteacher) September 19, 2024
McKee-Rodriguez and Minaj's mutual admiration is well-documented. They have shared social media affection for at least three years with Minaj at one point humorously endorsing him for president.
The councilman returned the love last year, releasing a campaign video where he rapped about his accomplishments over the beat of Minaj's song "Princess Diana." The local lawmaker also grabbed headlines earlier this year after wishing Minaj a happy 41st birthday during a council meeting.
Minaj's Friday 2 World Tour next stop is Sept. 21 in Los Angeles.
