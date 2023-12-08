San Antonio councilman goes viral for wishing Nicki Minaj happy birthday at meeting

After debate concluded during Council's A session, which primarily consisted of discussion over CPS's proposed rate hike, Mayor Ron Nirenberg granted the District 2 Councilman a point of personal privilege.
After thanking Nirenberg, McKee-Rodriguez went on to deliver the "queen a rap," who turned 41 on Friday, a heartfelt message.
"I want to wish a very, very happy birthday to a very very special woman," McKee-Rodriguez said. "She is an advocate for higher education, a philanthropist, a mogul, a poet, and a mother."
McKee-Rodriguez continued: "She once said 'Spur-of-the-moment, 'I ball like Ginobili, and you get D'd up on,' celebrating our beloved San Antonio Spurs while inviting the opposition to collect their L's in peace. Happy Birthday to the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj."
The councilman also said he looks forward to buying Minaj's latest album, Pink Friday 2, which dropped this Friday.
McKee-Rodriguez later posted a clip of his remarks on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter. That video has since garnered more than 7,000 likes and nearly 350,000 views since being posted on Thursday afternoon.
MTV's official X account thanked McKee-Rodriguez for his well wishes.
The twelve-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Minaj and McKee-Rodriguez have a special relationship that goes back at least two years when Minaj humorously endorsed the San Antonio councilman for president.
McKee-Rodriguez has returned the love, most recently releasing a campaign video earlier this year in which he raps about his accomplishments over the beat of Minaj's song "Princess Diana."
