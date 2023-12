San Antonio councilman goes viral for wishing Nicki Minaj happy birthday at meeting

click to enlarge Jade Esteban Estrada City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and rapper Nicki Minaj have had a special relationship ever since the female vocalist humorously endorsed him for president two years ago.

San Antonio District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez has gone viral on social media after wishing rapper Nicki Minaj a happy birthday during an otherwise tense council meeting on Thursday.After debate concluded during Council's A session, which primarily consisted of discussion over CPS's proposed rate hike , Mayor Ron Nirenberg granted the District 2 Councilman a point of personal privilege.After thanking Nirenberg, McKee-Rodriguez went on to deliver the "queen a rap," who turned 41 on Friday, a heartfelt message."I want to wish a very, very happy birthday to a very very special woman," McKee-Rodriguez said. "She is an advocate for higher education, a philanthropist, a mogul, a poet, and a mother."McKee-Rodriguez continued: "She once said 'Spur-of-the-moment, 'I ball like Ginobili, and you get D'd up on,' celebrating our beloved San Antonio Spurs while inviting the opposition to collect their L's in peace. Happy Birthday to the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj."The councilman also said he looks forward to buying Minaj's latest album,, which dropped this Friday.McKee-Rodriguez later posted a clip of his remarks on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter. That video has since garnered more than 7,000 likes and nearly 350,000 views since being posted on Thursday afternoon."Who else is getting promo like this in politics? Queen of Rap for a reason," X user @SistaSekhmet commented on Mckee-Rodriguez's video."YAAAAAAASSSS THAT MY COUNCILMAN!!!." I was there in person for this and was too shy to cheer but I was gagged and so excited about this omg," user @AnsleyPartosa wrote.MTV's official X account thankedThe twelve-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Minaj and McKee-Rodriguez have a special relationship that goes back at least two years when Minaj humorously endorsed the San Antonio councilman for president.McKee-Rodriguez has returned the love, most recently releasing a campaign video earlier this year in which he raps about his accomplishments over the beat of Minaj's song "Princess Diana."