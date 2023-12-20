LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Official Fred's Fish Fry jerseys now on sale at San Antonio chain's corporate HQ

The limited-edition shirt went on sale two weeks after Fred's filed a lawsuit accusing 21 defendants of violating its trademark by selling knockoff merchandise.

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 4:19 pm

Amid a legal fight over its trademark, San Antonio restaurant chain Fred's Fish Fry is now selling an official basketball jersey.

The limited-edition red, white and blue athletic wear prominently displays the company's fish logo on the front, while the back features the number 63 in homage to the year the company was founded.

In an Instagram post, Fred's officials said the gear is intended to celebrate the San Antonio staple's 60th anniversary. The jerseys are available for $50 — cash only — at Fred's unassuming corporate headquarters at 1621 Somerset Road on the city's South Side.

While Fred's chalked up the merchandise's release to its anniversary, it comes just two weeks after the chain sued 21 defendants, including San Antonio artist Adrian Galvan over alleged trademark infringement. In its suit, the company argues that the defendants sold NBA-parody gear prominently showing the Fred's logo in the team sponsor spot.
Galvan showed his mockup of a Spurs-Fred's Fish Fry jersey on Facebook in early November, and the image went viral. The artist told the Current that sports apparel companies, including those named in the lawsuit, started selling bootleg versions of his design without permission.

"All I posted was a meme to get people's reaction and likes on Facebook or whatever," Galvan said. "It's basically the same thing as me taking a picture with a Nike T-shirt on and posting it. I never made a cent."

Fred's lawsuit drew online criticism from some San Antonians, who accused the company of attacking a local artist and small businesses.

Even so, an employee selling jerseys at Fred's corporate headquarters said the phone's been ringing all day about the new merchandise. The most popular jersey size so far has been extra large, she added.
