LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Fred’s Fish Fry sues over San Antonio Spurs jerseys for copyright violation

The restaurant chain is demanding that all profits earned from the sale of the allegedly bootlegged apparel be handed over.

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 1:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio artist Adrian Galvan, who created a Fred's Fish-inspired Spurs jersey and signed a licensing agreement with Wade and Williamson, is being sued by by the fast food chain for copyright infringement. - Adrian Galvan
Adrian Galvan
San Antonio artist Adrian Galvan, who created a Fred's Fish-inspired Spurs jersey and signed a licensing agreement with Wade and Williamson, is being sued by by the fast food chain for copyright infringement.
Editor's note: This story was updated to add comments from suit defendants Adrian Galvan and Wade and Williamson.

San Antonio fast food chain Fred's Fish Fry Inc. has sued an array of business owners and a local artist over a parody sports jersey that mashes up its logo with that of the NBA's Spurs.

The suit, filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court in San Antonio, accuses 21 defendants, including Michael Baez of Bexar County Social Apparel, Dapemo.com and Bestteestore.com, of copyright infringement. The petition also names Adrian Galvan, the San Antonio artist whose design of the parody uniform went viral.

The Fred's chain appears to be taking no prisoners in the suit, which seeks all profits the defendants earned from selling jerseys and merchandise with similarities to Fred's red and blue logo.

Galvan entered into a licensing agreement with Wade and Williamson to create and sell jerseys, a move the complaint alleges was an infringement on the restaurant chain's federal trademark registrations.

Wade and Williamson officials told the Current that Galvan entered into the licensing agreement on Nov. 9 while the Fred's jersey was being sold on the business' website. 

However, Galvan disputes that claims, saying that he "wanted nothing to do" with the letting Wade and Williamson produce merchandise using parts of the Fred's logo. Instead, he only entered into a verbal agreement with the company for the rights to two of his other designs, he added.

Galvan maintains that he has yet to make a cent off his licensing agreement with Wade and Williamson or any other vendors named in the lawsuit. 

Wade and Williamson declined comment on the lawsuit and specifics of its deal with Galvan.

Fred's holds federal trademarks for the fish logo, the checkered border and the red, white and blue fish decor found on its carry-out boxes, according to the suit. Those same images were incorporated into the jersey design allegedly printed and sold by the defendants.

"Under common law, whoever uses the mark first is the senior user, and they have the right to prevent people from coming along after them and adopting the same or similar mark in order to mislead consumers into purchasing their products," Brandon T. Cook, an attorney for Fred's law firm — Gunn, Lee & Cave — told the Current.

In addition to seeking profits from the merchandise, Fred's is asking that all defendants stop creating and selling items that resemble the restaurant's logo and that the defendants pay for all court costs and attorney fees incurred by the company.
click to enlarge Fred's Fish Fry plans to sell a licensed Spurs jersey in coming weeks. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Fred's Fish Fry plans to sell a licensed Spurs jersey in coming weeks.
As of Friday at noon, Bexar County Social Apparel and Wade and Williamson had removed Fred's- inspired merchandise from their websites. However, the sites of other defendants, including Dapemo.com, still show images of gear bearing the chain's logo.

Fred's Fish Fry still plans on releasing its own officially licensed Spurs-mashup jersey in coming weeks, company spokesperson John Villanueva told the Current last month via email.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Adam Sandler spotted at San Antonio's Pearl, shooting hoops at Trinity

By Michael Karlis

The Uncut Gems actor reportedly purchased a guitar from a locally-owned business at The Pearl.

Neighbors say suspect in Austin-San Antonio shooting spree changed after time in Army

By Michael Karlis

The suspect allegedly struck the detective in the face when he was responding to a family disturbance call. He responded by smacking her in the face with a closed fist, KSAT reports, citing suspension documents.

Inaugural class of San Antonio entrepreneurs graduates from UTSA academy

By Michael Karlis

Business owners who graduated from UTSA's new academy learned skills they said are needed to compete with larger companies in procurement.

Texas Attorney General threatens to go after doctors who give emergency abortion to Kate Cox

By Michael Karlis

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said a judge's recent restraining order "will not insulate hospitals, doctors, or anyone else, from civil and criminal liability for violating Texas' abortion laws."

Also in News

Ken Paxton asks Texas Supreme Court to stop Dallas woman from getting an abortion

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 15, 2020.

DPS appeal halts release of Uvalde shooting records ordered by Texas judge

By Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

Flowers decorate the sign in front of Robb Elementary school after a shooting there took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Texas Attorney General threatens to go after doctors who give emergency abortion to Kate Cox

By Michael Karlis

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said a judge's recent restraining order "will not insulate hospitals, doctors, or anyone else, from civil and criminal liability for violating Texas' abortion laws."

Texas judge allows Kate Cox to abort fetus with lethal abnormality

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Kate Cox of Dallas is asking a Travis Co. district judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the state abortion ban so she can terminate her pregnancy.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us