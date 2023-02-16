San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry won't seek re-election

Perry faces both hit-and-run and DWI charges and has been on a leave of absence from council.

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 9:28 am

San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry was charged with a DWI on Dec. 28.
Michael Karlis
San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry was charged with a DWI on Dec. 28.
District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry, who's facing drunken driving and hit-and-run charges, won't seek reelection, according to the Express-News.

On Tuesday, Perry told a gathering at the Northeast Senior Center that he won't run for a fourth term and expressed remorse for his actions, the daily reports, citing a volunteer at the facility. District 8 Councilman Manny Paláez also told the paper Perry plans to issue a formal statement Thursday saying he won't run again.

The news comes after weeks of speculation whether the embattled conservative would seek another term following a traffic collision that grabbed national headlines. Police accuse Perry of fleeing the scene of a Nov. 6 car crash in Northeast San Antonio. On Dec. 28, he was charged with a DWI related to the incident.

So far, three people have officially filed to run for the vacant seat in May's election: Madison Gutierrez, Margaret Sherwood and retired engineer Joel Solis.

Attorney Marc White, a Perry appointee to the city’s Zoning Commission, is expected to announce later this week. He's picked up the endorsement of former District 10 Councilman Mike Gallagher, who's again serving in that role after Perry announced a leave of absence following the crash.

