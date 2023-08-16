LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio man arrested after gun found in 3-year-old daughter's backpack

The man was charged with felony child endangerment, and his daughter is now in protective custody, police said.

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 10:43 am

click to enlarge Students at the PreK4SA school at 1235 Enrique Barrera Parkway are now required to bring their school supplies in clear plastic ziplock bags, school officials said. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Students at the PreK4SA school at 1235 Enrique Barrera Parkway are now required to bring their school supplies in clear plastic ziplock bags, school officials said.
Police arrested a San Antonio man Tuesday after school staff discovered a handgun in his 3-year-old daughter's backpack, according to local authorities.

SAPD officials said they took in 35-year-old Pete Robles on a felony charge of child endangerment. His daughter is now in protective custody with Child Protective Services.

"This incident underscores the importance of collaboration between the school faculty and law enforcement personnel," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a statement. "Swift action was taken to address the situation and make an arrest. There are no current threats to the safety of the school or its students."

Staff at a West Side Pre-K 4 SA school at 1235 Enrique Barrera Parkway called police after a teacher found the pistol. The girl in possession of the weapon told staff she had no idea it was in her knapsack, according to an email sent to parents from Pre-K 4 SA CEO Sarah Baray.

"The safety of children, families and staff is my top priority," Baray said. "While the gun was not brought into the center intentionally and never reached the classroom, it is a serious matter that has caused us to re-evaluate our safety protocols."

While McManus said there's no immediate threat to the school, SAPD will maintain a uniformed police presence there for the foreseeable future. Students at Pre-K 4 SA also are required to bring their school supplies in clear ziplock bags as a temporary security measure, according to Baray.

August 9, 2023

