San Antonio's Hotel Emma earns recognition from Michelin hotel guide

The Michelin guide — the French tire company's second-ever edition including U.S. hotels — came out on Wednesday. Only three Texas properties received the prestigious Two-Key rating. The other two are the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin and Fort Worth’s Bowie House.
So what does that Two-Key rating signify, exactly?
Michelin’s hotel guide includes three categories when rating hotels. One Key represents “a very special stay,” while Two Keys means “an exceptional stay.” Meanwhile, Three Key hotels offer “an extraordinary stay.”
Seventeen Texas properties received One Key, and none in the state earned the top designation.
Hotel Emma’s Michelin rating comes mere months after the tire company announced its food guide would soon rank Texas restaurants for the first time.
The cities of San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston — with the help of the state — paid a grand total of $2.7 million to bring the esteemed Michelin guide to Texas, the Current recently reported.
Hotel Emma, opened in 2105, is inside the Pearl mixed-use development at 136 E. Grayson St.
