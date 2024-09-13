TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's Hotel Emma earns recognition from Michelin hotel guide

The Pearl's luxury hotel earned a Two Key rating from the prestigious guide.

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 2:46 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's Hotel Emma was one of only three Texas hotels to receive a Two Key rating. - Courtesy Photo / Hotel Emma
Courtesy Photo / Hotel Emma
San Antonio's Hotel Emma was one of only three Texas hotels to receive a Two Key rating.
San Antonio’s Hotel Emma is again in the international spotlight, this time for receiving the city’s first-ever Two Key rating from Michelin’s hotel guide.

The Michelin guide — the French tire company's second-ever edition including U.S. hotels — came out on Wednesday. Only three Texas properties received the prestigious Two-Key rating. The other two are the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin and Fort Worth’s Bowie House.

So what does that Two-Key rating signify, exactly?

Michelin’s hotel guide includes three categories when rating hotels. One Key represents “a very special stay,” while Two Keys means “an exceptional stay.” Meanwhile, Three Key hotels offer “an extraordinary stay.”

Seventeen Texas properties received One Key, and none in the state earned the top designation.

Hotel Emma’s Michelin rating comes mere months after the tire company announced its food guide would soon rank Texas restaurants for the first time.

The cities of San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston — with the help of the state — paid a grand total of $2.7 million to bring the esteemed Michelin guide to Texas, the Current recently reported.

Hotel Emma, opened in 2105, is inside the Pearl mixed-use development at 136 E. Grayson St.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

