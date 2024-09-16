TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Texas A&M-San Antonio prof wins microbiology teaching award

Professor Davida Smyth was recently awarded $1 million to monitor contamination in San Antonio's water supply.

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 3:48 pm

click to enlarge Davida Smyth is known for teaching with current real-world research cases and getting students involved in civic life. - Courtesy Photo / Texas A&M San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Texas A&M San Antonio
Davida Smyth is known for teaching with current real-world research cases and getting students involved in civic life.
Texas A&M University-San Antonio microbiologist Davida Smyth has won the ASM Carski Award for Undergraduate Education, university officials said Monday.

The prestigious award comes from the American Society for Microbiology, a professional organization created in 1899 to advance microbial sciences. More than 32,000 educators, scientists and healthcare workers belong to the organization, according to the ASM.

“As part of my work and research, I’m privileged to have the opportunity to help educate undergraduates, as well as mentor other faculty members and get students involved via civic engagement," Smyth said in a statement.

Smyth is known for teaching with current real-world research cases and getting students involved in civic life, according to her faculty profile.

Smyth's research primarily focuses on disease transmission and water contamination. She's currently studying San Antonio's wastewater and the Edwards Aquifer, and recently received $1 million from the federal government to monitor contamination in area's water supply.

Smyth has appeared in several publications and newscasts, including KSAT 12, San Antonio Report and the New York Times.

“This is an amazing honor, and I’m truly humbled that the ASM is recognizing my contributions to the field of microbial sciences," Smyth said.

September 5, 2024

