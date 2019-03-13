Email
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Anime Punk Weirdos Peelander-Z Return to San Antonio in May

Posted By on Wed, Mar 13, 2019 at 4:31 PM

Peelander-Z performs at Limelight during a 2017 show. - Chris Conde
  • Chris Conde
  • Peelander-Z performs at Limelight during a 2017 show.
Peelander-Z is coming back to San Antonio this spring, and if you've seen them onstage, you know the band puts on one of the best live shows ever.

Seriously, if you haven’t experienced one of the band's energetic performances, you can’t leave the planet without rectifying that situation. Lucky for you, Peelander-Z will be bringing its raucous show to Paper Tiger on Thursday, May 16.

Transplanted from Japan to NYC, then more recently to Austin, the band encourage audience participation in the form of singing along to lyrics, which are usually only two words or so. (They even hold up signs so you’ll be sure to not mess it up and embarrass yourself.)

Along with running through the crowd and handing out percussion instruments, the last time they were here, they even brought up one spectator to play bass for a song.



At the end of the day, Peelander-Z shows are fun and silly and feel like a crazy cartoon party for adults. So, if you’re looking to let loose and get down to some punk-inspired weirdo rock 'n' roll, this may be one worth penciling in on your calendar.

Ticket ($5-$12) are available for purchase at papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
