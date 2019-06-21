Email
Friday, June 21, 2019

Float Fest 2019 Is Officially Canceled

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 6:36 PM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon

Another one bites the dust.

The sixth annual Float Fest – to be held in Gonzales for the first time due to the festival being denied a permit to use the San Marcos River – was set to feature some pretty big headliners, including Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Ice Cube, Big Gigantic and The Flaming Lips.

An official statement from the festival canceling the event was released on Friday afternoon:
“We are extremely saddened to announce today that Float Fest 2019 is being cancelled. This was a difficult decision to make, but due to several recent roadblocks outside of our control and in an effort to do right by our fans, the decision to cancel the event was the best option.

We have been working around the clock to prepare the new festival site in Gonzales, but at this time we don’t feel the grounds are ready to fully showcase everything Float Fest is about. With weather, Gonzales saw an extraordinary amount of rain in May and June. Although the site cleared, the rain created delays of construction. We want to provide a first class experience to our fans, therefore we will be finishing out the site so that it is ready for the festival in 2020.

All ticket holders will be 100% refunded for the cost of their tickets. That refund process will be initiated through our ticketing partner, Eventbrite, for all attendees who purchased ticket(s) through their site. There is no action necessary on your end and you can expect to see the refund on your credit/debit card statement within the next 5-7 business days.

If you have questions about this entire process, please contact us at info@floatfest.net. We are dedicated to answering any questions and concerns that you might have.

We truly love our fans. We appreciate you sticking by us while we work hard to make this right.

Sincerely,

Float Fest”
Representatives of the festival could not be reached for further questions at this time.

With River City Rockfest bowing out earlier this year too, what’s next? ACL?



