Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A Second M.A.C x Selena Reina Line Arrives This April
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 12:16 PM
click to enlarge
Days after Stripes convenience stores unveiled new Selena cups
and the Tejano singer's family announced the Selena XXV tribute concert
, M.A.C Cosmetics has announced a new addition to its Selena Reina makeup collection.
M.A.C's original line took influence from Selena's signature look and included red lipstick, pink eyeshadow and beige blush. This year’s will feature Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Lipglass, a bubblegum pink gloss with a silver pearl finish, named after the 1994 hit.
The rest of the line hasn't yet been revealed. It's expected to roll out in April, although the company hasn't given an exact date.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: mac, m.a.c., makeup, selena, selena reina, M.A.C. x Selena Reina collection, music, selena quintanilla, q productions, san antonio, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.