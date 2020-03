San Antonio Restaurant Postpones Alt-SXSW Music Festival Over Coronavirus Concerns

Just hours after the coronavirus-induced cancellation of SXSW, Smoke BBQ Music Festival was announced as an alternative way to see more than 30 local musicians and artists in San Antonio. Now, due to the coronavirus, the local festival has been postponed.On Thursday, organizers announced via Facebook that the festival, which was scheduled for Friday, March 13, would be postponed for public safety reasons.“What’s important is the public’s health and our City as a whole. We are blessed and fortunate that Smoke BBQ has provided us with a platform to unite the day dreamers and believers of the San Antonio Live Music Industry,” organizers wrote.Smoke BBQ owner Adrian Martinez developed the idea for the last-minute festival after several local musicians, who were scheduled to appear at SXSW, approached him for help.The event was expected draw up to 2,000 people and offer food, drinks, live music performances across the restaurant's multiple stages. Thehas reached out for additional comment.

