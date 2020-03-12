Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 12, 2020

San Antonio Restaurant Postpones Alt-SXSW Music Festival Over Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM

click image FACEBOOK / SMOKE BBQ RESTAURANT
  • Facebook / Smoke BBQ Restaurant
Just hours after the coronavirus-induced cancellation of SXSW, Smoke BBQ Music Festival was announced as an alternative way to see more than 30 local musicians and artists in San Antonio. Now, due to the coronavirus, the local festival has been postponed.

On Thursday, organizers announced via Facebook that the festival, which was scheduled for Friday, March 13, would be postponed for public safety reasons.

“What’s important is the public’s health and our City as a whole. We are blessed and fortunate that Smoke BBQ has provided us with a platform to unite the day dreamers and believers of the San Antonio Live Music Industry,” organizers wrote.
Smoke BBQ owner Adrian Martinez developed the idea for the last-minute festival after several local musicians, who were scheduled to appear at SXSW, approached him for help.

The event was expected draw up to 2,000 people and offer food, drinks, live music performances across the restaurant's multiple stages. The Current has reached out for additional comment.
Location Details Smoke BBQ Restaurant
1170 E. Commerce St
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 253-9919
Barbecue
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Restaurant Hosting Music Festival After SXSW Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  2. Rock Out? More Like Geek Out!: Daylong Nerdcore Music Festival Makes Its Debut in San Antonio Read More

  3. Ahead of His San Antonio Show, Jazz Giant Kamasi Washington Talks About Creativity and Why the World is What We Make It Read More

  4. Country Star Jon Pardi Dined at Mi Tierra, Jammed With Mariachis After San Antonio Concert Read More

  5. Motown Players The Temptations, The Four Tops Hitting Up the Majestic Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation