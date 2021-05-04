Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Rapper-actor 50 Cent will appear at San Antonio's Smoke BBQ to host NIOSA-style event

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 1:31 PM

Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper 50 Cent for a NIOSA-inspired event.
  • Facebook / 50 Cent
  • Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper 50 Cent for a NIOSA-inspired event.
First, appearances by Nelly then by LFO and *NSYNC. Suddenly, it feels like San Antonio is in a musical time-warp.

That's sensation certainly isn't being shaken by Tuesday's announcement that 2000s-era rapper, actor and producer 50 Cent will host a May 11 NIOSA-style event at downtown's Smoke BBQ and Skybar.



The 21-and-up shindig will offer live DJ sets, food booths and drink specials as well as a performance by the rapper, known for his songs “In Da Club,” "21 Questions” and “Magic Stick.”

General Admission tickets are on sale now for $50 a pop. Group pavilions, which carried a $1,500 price tag, sold out within minutes of the announcement.

Last month, Smoke celebrated its sixth birthday by bringing fellow 2000s-era hip-hop artist Nelly to the stage to host the evening and perform a handful of hits.
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper 50 Cent for a NIOSA-inspired event.
  • Instagram / smokesanantonio
  • Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper 50 Cent for a NIOSA-inspired event.
$50, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, Smoke BBQ + Skybar, (210) 253-9919, 501 E. Crockett St.

