June 04, 2021 Slideshows » News

10 stylish houses for sale inside San Antonio's Loop 410 for $250,000 or less 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Downtown living, or at least living in the inner burbs, has its many pluses, from living in a quirky older neighborhood to having quick access to the city center's many cultural attractions.

However, as San Antonio grows, it's become increasingly hard to find affordable places to live that are located inside Loop 410. Fear not, they're still out there, provided you're not absolutely determined to live inside King William or Monte Vista.

We rounded up 10 sweet houses located in neighborhoods that have plenty of charm but much lower price tags. Every one of these is on the market for $250,000 or less — and one even includes a pool.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
310 Hansford St
$224,900
1646 E Crockett St
$229,700
411 Clovis Pl
$199,500
6711 Lucerne
$249,000
409 Odell St
$189,000
274 Meadow Path Dr
$195,500
1406 Piedmont Ave
$189,900
1112 Recio St
$169,900
1720 El Monte Blvd
$168,000
1913 Santa Anna St
$124,900
310 Hansford St
$224,900
