Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 19, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Texas rejecting hundreds of vote-by-mail applications under restrictive GOP-backed law 

By
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen demonstrates a voting machine. - RHYMA CASTILLO
  • Rhyma Castillo
  • Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen demonstrates a voting machine.
Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballot applications ahead of the March 1 primary as they follow new procedures in the state's restrictive Republican-backed voting law, Reuters reports.

"My friends, this is what voter suppression looks like," Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said at a Tuesday news conference after her office was forced to invalidate some 300 applications because of stricter and potentially confusing ID requirements.



Closer to home, Bexar County officials were forced to reject 300 of the 1,200 applications they handled through last week, Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen told Reuters. In four out of five cases, those rejections came down to the new ID requirements.

Meanwhile, Harris County rejected 409 out of 1,373 applications it received as of last Friday due to the ID concerns, according to officials there.

At issue is language in the new law requiring voters who apply for mail-in ballots to provide either a driver's license or Social Security number that matches the number they gave when first registering to vote.

Since many voters have been on the state's rolls for years or even decades, many can't remember which of the two numbers they originally provided, voting-rights advocates argue. What's more, the state offers no simple way for them to check.

Bexar County's Callanen told Reuters the new law is also making it harder for voters by barring residents from obtaining applications to give to other people, including their own relatives and spouses. Under the new rules, spouses must request theirs separately.

"It's sort of thwarting us at every turn," she said.

The new law, championed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, was one of several passed in GOP-controlled states in the wake of former President Donald Trump's repeated lies that deep-rooted fraud cost him the 2020 election. Abbott and other backers argued the new restrictions were necessary to protect "election integrity."

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have blocked voting-rights legislation that would halt provisions in the Texas law. Even so, the U.S. Justice Department has sued the Lone Star State over the measure, saying the new restrictions are meant to keep Blacks, Latinos and others likely to cast Democratic ballots away from the polls. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Shitty pet owners beware: Texas’ new Safe Outdoor Dogs Act has gone into effect Read More

  2. Judson ISD probing social media account posting photos of students pooping Read More

  3. Texas ranked one of the worst states for retirees based on its high property and sales taxes Read More

  4. Man shot in the head outside Freetail Brewing’s South San Antonio location on Sunday Read More

  5. Beto O’Rourke raises $7.2 million in first 6 weeks of campaign, while Abbott adds to his war chest Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation