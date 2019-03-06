Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

First Measles Case Reported in San Antonio by University Health System

Posted By on Wed, Mar 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / UNIVHEALTHSYS
  • Twitter / UnivHealthSys
A case of the measles virus has been diagnosed in San Antonio, officials from University Health System have confirmed amid an outbreak of the disease that's swept through Texas and 10 other states.

UHS diagnosed the patient last week via a lab test, spokeswoman Elizabeth Allen confirmed. The individual was being treated as an outpatient when the results were confirmed.

UHS turned over the information to the Metropolitan Health District and hasn't seen any additional cases since, Allen added.

"Metro Health is encouraging all health systems and clinical providers to do the same, given the extent of the epidemic and the concern over additional cases that may be in our community," said Dr. Bryan Alsip, UHS's chief medical officer, in a written statement.



Alsip credited UHS physicians for ordering the lab test based on the patient's history and confirming a case that might otherwise have gone undiagnosed.

More than 200 cases of measles have been confirmed in the past few months, spurring concern among health officials and a U.S. Senate hearing. Some worry the disease, once eradicated, may be making a comeback due to parents withholding vaccinations from their children.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Waiting It Out: Even San Antonio Politicos and VIPs Are Subject to the Cruel Realities of SAISD’s Lottery System Read More

  2. Joaquin Castro and Henry Cuellar Join Nancy Pelosi on Attempt to Block Trump's National Emergency Declaration Read More

  3. Austin Named Best State Capital to Live In by New Report Read More

  4. Numbers Game: If Democrats Can’t Turn Out Voters in the District 125 Runoff, the GOP Could Flip Another San Antonio District Read More

  5. Bonham Exchange Reveals Details of Memorial for Owner Kenneth Garrett Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...