First Measles Case Reported in San Antonio by University Health System

A case of the measles virus has been diagnosed in San Antonio, officials from University Health System have confirmed amid an outbreak of the disease that's swept through Texas and 10 other states.
UHS diagnosed the patient last week via a lab test, spokeswoman Elizabeth Allen confirmed. The individual was being treated as an outpatient when the results were confirmed.
UHS turned over the information to the Metropolitan Health District and hasn't seen any additional cases since, Allen added.
"Metro Health is encouraging all health systems and clinical providers to do the same, given the extent of the epidemic and the concern over additional cases that may be in our community," said Dr. Bryan Alsip, UHS's chief medical officer, in a written statement.
Alsip credited UHS physicians for ordering the lab test based on the patient's history and confirming a case that might otherwise have gone undiagnosed.
More than 200 cases of measles have been confirmed
in the past few months, spurring concern among health officials and a U.S. Senate hearing. Some worry the disease, once eradicated, may be making a comeback due to parents withholding vaccinations from their children.
