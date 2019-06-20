Rescan Days Affecting San Antonio Television Stations, Here's How To Keep Them

click to enlarge Getty Images

The FCC also has an The FCC also has an interactive map you can check that shows you what stations are changing frequencies and when. Just type in a zip code and a list will pop up containing everything you need to know.

Between now and July 2020, a select number of local TV stations will be changing their over-the-air broadcast frequencies, some of them starting as soon as Friday.Over the past couple of months, TV stations across the country have been changing equipment at their broadcast towers to follow FCC rules and guidelines. During this time, some channels have been broadcasting at low-power.You may be thinking, why is this important? It might mean something to you if you or someone you know uses an antenna to watch TV.Beginning on June 21, stations will end their low-power broadcasts and begin broadcasting on new frequencies. Local stations like WOAI 4,Univision 41 are encouraging viewers to rescan their TVs tomorrow, while Telemundo 60 has a rescan date scheduled for July of next year.Doing a quick rescan on your TV is pretty easy. The video below, provided by the FCC, will explain how to do this.This rescan only applies to people who use antennas. Cable, satellite and streaming subscribers are not affected by this change.