San Antonio Man Charged with Manslaughter After T-Bone Crash Kills Woman

Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man is in police custody after authorities say he T-boned another vehicle while driving three times the speed limit, killing a woman.
On August 18, construction shut down lanes of the northbound SW Loop 410 to begin work in the area. That caused traffic to move to the access road. Gregory Dean Siu, 45, was heading westbound on Westshire Drive while Kishana Mitchell, 20, was stopped in traffic on the access road.
While approaching the Westshire Drive intersection with the access road, Siu "took no measures to slow down or stop"
even though there was a stop sign, according to a KSAT report. Siu reportedly struck a slight grade in the roadway, which caused his van to go airborne and crash into Mitchell's vehicle.
Siu was reportedly driving three times the speed limit
for the road despite posted signs and several speed bumps.
Siu's van reportedly ripped off the roof of Mitchell's vehicle before flying over several wall barriers and landing upside down. A 54-year-old woman in Siu's vehicle suffered massive head trauma, multiple fractures and internal injuries. She remains hospitalized
.
Police officers at the scene could not evaluate Siu to determine if he was intoxicated since he was receiving treatment from emergency medical personnel. The suspect underwent surgery and has since been arrested.
According to a separate KSAT report
, Mitchell was transported to the hospital in critical condition but died last Monday.
Siu has been charged with manslaughter
and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody with a $225,000 bond.
