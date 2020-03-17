Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

San Antonio Attorney Arrested After Firing Gun Outside Ex-Girlfriend's Work, Stealing From Her Car

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio attorney is facing multiple criminal charges over allegations he fired a gun outside his ex-girlfriend's workplace and stole from her car, according to media reports.

Police said that Jonathan Richard Perez was arrested after he showed up at his ex's place of employment earlier this month. After the business closed, he's alleged to have fired a single gunshot in the parking lot, according to an arrest report obtained by KSAT 12 Defenders.

At the scene, Perez admitted the shot came from his gun, but said a friend fired the weapon.

But Perez wasn't done with the woman after that incident, according to authorities. Instead, he reportedly broke into her vehicle while it was parked outside her house and stole items belonging to her and to another person. According to police, Perez also broke one of the home's front windows.



Cell phone video recorded from inside the house showed a man that matched Perez's description, according to reports.

When Perez was taken into custody, officers found the ex-girlfriend's stolen items in the trunk of the suspect's vehicle, authorities say. They also discovered two handguns in the car's center console. One of the guns was a Glock 40, inscribed with "JP LAW," with two rounds missing from the magazine. Perez said the gun was "issued to him by the courts."

His areas of practice reportedly include criminal law and family law.

Perez has been charged with burglary of vehicles, unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal mischief.

