Friday, March 20, 2020

Map Shows Where to Pick Up Free Breakfast and Lunch While Schools Are Closed by Coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 1:05 PM

Schools may be closed as San Antonio tries to contain the coronavirus pandemic, but students and families are still eligible to pick up free breakfast and lunch.

Fourteen school districts are offering curbside pickup for both meals, and the Current recently compiled a list with details.

Now, an interactive map put together by nonprofit journalism site NowCastSA allows you to find locations by school district. Click any colored pin on the map to get the hours, the address and a link for more info. You'll also be able to access directions to walk, drive or take public transportation to the site.

View Covid-19 School Closure Meals Map in a full screen map

