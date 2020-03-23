San Antonio Aquarium Cited and Shut Down for Staying Open to the Public in Defiance of Emergency Order

click to enlarge
-
Google Maps / San Antonio Aquarium
Who woulda thunk that a business built on profiting from the exploitation of animals would appear to thumb its nose at public safety concerns?
Surprise surprise, the San Antonio Aquarium — a privately-owned attraction, unlike the non-profit San Antonio Zoo — had to be visited by Leon Valley Police not once but twice
on Saturday for violating the emergency declaration
closing all non-essential businesses to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to KSAT
, the aquarium flouted the order and remained open over the weekend, and even had a notice on its website "[reassuring] customers that the building was clean and that they had plenty of soap and hand sanitizer."
On Saturday, after warning aquarium officials several times, the Leon Valley Police Department issued a citation. Then, a few hours later, police returned to find the business still open. They issued a second citation and escorted approximately 15 people out of the building.
If the aquarium violates the order a third time, it will lose its certificate of occupancy.
This isn't the first time
the aquarium has displayed a laissez-faire attitude toward public officials' safety concerns — in late 2018, the Leon Valley Fire Department evacuated the aquarium and ordered it closed due to multiple code violations, including "unsecured propane tanks, heaters in unvented enclosures, a hazardous gas main tap, blocked or inappropriate emergency exits and non-compliant, hazardous electrical wiring."
Currently, the aquarium is only allowed to let employees in to care for the animals on site.
