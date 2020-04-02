San Antonio Nursing Home Struck by Coronavirus Had Been Cited by Feds for Infection Control Issues

click to enlarge
Source: Google Street View
The San Antonio nursing home where a coronavirus outbreak lead to one person's death and at least 13 other infections received federal citations for infection control deficiencies last October.
What's more, the facility, Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, was recently given the lowest possible federal rating
— a one-star rank signifying "much below average" — based on factors including health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
Officials with Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation were unavailable for immediate comment on the federal filing, first reported on by the Express-News
.
The deficiencies detailed in the federal inspection report
included the improper storage of a resident's oxygen tube, which raised risk for respiratory infections. Among other things, the document also cites food handling errors and failure to follow proper procedure when cleaning a resident's rectal area.
Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation was thrust into the headlines after a male resident in his 80s with underlying health conditions died while under treatment at Baptist Medical Center. He was among three coronavirus fatalities
confirmed Tuesday by local health officials.
San Antonio's Fire Department and Metropolitan Health District announced an outbreak at the facility on Wednesday, saying they had confirmed COVID-19 infections among an additional seven residents and six workers. All of the residents have been tested, and officials are awaiting results from more than 70 tests, KSAT reports
.
