Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 22, 2020

Trump's Tulsa Debacle Doesn't Look Good for Brad Parscale's Future as Campaign Chief

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge Brad Parscale appearing at a Student Action Summit in Florida. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Brad Parscale appearing at a Student Action Summit in Florida.
During his time in office, two things have become clear about Donald Trump. First, he cares an awful lot about adulation. And, second, when shit goes south, it's someone else's fault.

Neither of those work in the favor of San Antonio web designer-turned-Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, who oversaw the weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an event Parscale's boss wanted to tout as his big comeback to public campaigning.



In the lead-up, Parscale triumphantly tweeted that a million people had reserved spots for the rally. Expecting overflow crowds, the president planned to step outside Tulsa's BOK Center to address the faithful who couldn't get inside.

But instead of an event that packed the 19,000-seat arena, the Tulsa Fire Department counted just 6,200 inside. News footage showed row after row of empty blue seats as the president spoke.

The campaign scuttled plans for the president to address the paltry outside crowd, and reports are drifting in that TikTok users pranked the campaign by reserving tickets they never planned to use.

CNN is now reporting that first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner — i.e. the man in charge of everything from the remedying the opiate crisis to creating Middle East peace — are "pissed" that Parscale overpromised and underdelivered.

A separate source inside the campaign laid told CNN that the "overconfidence" of Parscale and other staffers lead to the debacle: "They gave adversaries and media a gift."

The Tulsa letdown happened less than two months after Trump, angry over his lousy poll numbers, reportedly blew up at Parscale and threatened to sue him over his performance.

On Sunday, Parscale's Twitter attempts at post-rally damage control were obvious as he blamed "radical protesters, fueled with a week of apocalyptic media coverage" for keeping away true believers.

Those tweets may have been intended for an audience of one.

Based on the revolving door at Trump White House, it seems likely that heads will roll for the rally. And recent tension over the president's floundering poll numbers suggest Parscale's neck is in awful close proximity to the chopping block.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Arbitrator Flushes Shit Sandwich Cop Matthew Luckhurst From San Antonio Police Force Read More

  2. Polls Suggest Joe Biden Has a Shot at Winning Texas. How He Fares Here Could Reshape the State’s Politics. Read More

  3. Coronavirus Cases are Increasing at Texas Child Care Centers, but the State Repealed Safety Rules Read More

  4. Assclown Alert: Ag Commissioner Sid Miller Set the Tone for Texas GOP's Online Racism Read More

  5. Man Suspected of Shooting 8 People at San Antonio's Rebar Arrested in Florida Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation