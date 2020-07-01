Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Company Lines Up Donations to San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 8:55 AM

click image A Habitat for Humanity truck hauls away furniture and building supplies salvaged by Junk King San Anotnio. - INSTAGRAM / JUNK_KING_SAN_ANTONIO
  • Instagram / junk_king_san_antonio
  • A Habitat for Humanity truck hauls away furniture and building supplies salvaged by Junk King San Anotnio.
Nearly 80% of Americans take part in spring cleaning every year, and that was before COVID-19 forced us all to become Netflix-binging recluses.

If you're part of that group, there's now a San Antonio option to do some good with your COVID cleaning thanks to an eco-friendly junk removal company that promises to find ways to salvage items you deem trashable.



Junk King San Antonio has lined up a series of promotions to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank and locally owned restaurants during the crisis.

Through July, Junk King customers who have ordered a meal from a locally owned restaurant within seven days of a removal appointment will receive 10% off their bill. The company also will donate $5 from each removal job to the San Antonio Food Bank to help its efforts to feed local families.

The Food Bank is just the latest organization to benefit from donations by Junk King's San Antonio franchise. It's made regular contributions to Roll Models SATX, Habitat for Humanity, Animal Defense League and the Salvation Army.

“Our goal is to reduce as much as possible going to landfills,” franchise owner DeWitt Rote told the Current. “Things are so uncertain right now, and I think everyone is hunkering down and realizing [COVID-19] isn’t going to go away. This month has been our busiest month in the history of the San Antonio franchise.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Remains Found During Search for Missing Fort Hood GI Vanessa Guillen, But ID Not Yet Confirmed Read More

  2. San Antonio Mayor and Bexar Judge Ask Governor for Authority to Set Local COVID-19 Rules Read More

  3. City of San Antonio Tells Local Business Owner to Stop Recruiting 'Texas Patriot' Patrol Read More

  4. John Cornyn Defends Trump Over Allegations He Ignored Intel on Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops Read More

  5. The Texas GOP Convention Will Gather Thousands of People Indoors Without a Mask Requirement. One of Its Sponsors is the Texas Medical Association. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation