Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Company Lines Up Donations to San Antonio Food Bank

Nearly 80% of Americans
-
Instagram / junk_king_san_antonio
-
A Habitat for Humanity truck hauls away furniture and building supplies salvaged by Junk King San Anotnio.
take part in spring cleaning every year, and that was before
COVID-19 forced us all to become Netflix-binging recluses.
If you're part of that group, there's now a San Antonio option to do some good with your COVID cleaning thanks to an eco-friendly junk removal company that promises to find ways to salvage items you deem trashable.
Junk King San Antonio has lined up a series of promotions to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank and locally owned restaurants during the crisis.
Through July, Junk King customers who have ordered a meal from a locally owned restaurant within seven days of a removal appointment will receive 10% off their bill. The company also will donate $5 from each removal job to the San Antonio Food Bank to help its efforts to feed local families.
The Food Bank is just the latest organization to benefit from donations by Junk King's San Antonio franchise. It's made regular contributions to Roll Models SATX, Habitat for Humanity, Animal Defense League and the Salvation Army.
“Our goal is to reduce as much as possible going to landfills,” franchise owner DeWitt Rote told the Current
. “Things are so uncertain right now, and I think everyone is hunkering down and realizing [COVID-19] isn’t going to go away. This month has been our busiest month in the history of the San Antonio franchise.”
