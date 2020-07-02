Suspect Linked to Fort Hood Soldier's Disappearance Kills Himself Before He Can Be Arrested

click image
-
Instagram / licitly_brun3tt3
A man believed to be involved in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen shot and killed himself Wednesday morning, military officials said
.
Killeen police, U.S. marshals and Fort Hood criminal investigators were attempting to arrest the man, but when they confronted him, he produced a firearm and fatally shot himself. Authorities have not released his name.
The man, a soldier, was to be arrested in connection with the discovery Wednesday
of human remains search officials believe to be Guillen's.
“There are obviously pieces of information and evidence that cannot be shared with the public during an active criminal investigation,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army Criminal Investigation Command.
“Doing so can seriously jeopardize the charging and successful prosecution of individuals.”
A civilian suspect, also believed to be connected to Guillen’s disappearance, has been taken into custody. The suspect is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier and is awaiting charges by civilian authorities.
Guillen, a 20-year-old private first class, has been missing since April 22. She was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood, located roughly two hours north of San Antonio.
Military officials recently announced
that they launched an investigation into allegations Guillen shared with her family that she was sexually assaulted by one of her sergeants on the base.
