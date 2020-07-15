SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Bexar Republicans Oust Controversial Chair Cynthia Brehm; Local Dems Stay Leadership Course

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 10:13 AM

Cynthia Brehm, who was voted out Tuesday as Bexar County Republican Party chairwoman, speaks at a press conference where she said the COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax. - TWITTER VIDEO CAPTURE / @BUBBAPROG
  • Twitter Video Capture / @bubbaprog
  • Cynthia Brehm, who was voted out Tuesday as Bexar County Republican Party chairwoman, speaks at a press conference where she said the COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax.
Recent months have marked deep divisions inside the Bexar County chapters of both major political parties. However, only one opted for new leadership in Tuesday's runoff.

The Bexar County Republican Party voted by a two-to-one margin to replace controversial chairwoman Cynthia Brehm with real estate appraiser John Austin.



Last month, GOP leaders including Gov. Greg Abbott called on Brehm to step down after she posted on social media that the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police may have been a “staged event” meant to drive Black voters from supporting President Donald Trump.

Brehm also drew national ridicule for holding a conspiracy-laden press conference during which she blamed the Democratic Party for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin told the Express-News he'd tried to run a “positive campaign” and harbored no personal hard feelings for Brehm. Even so, he characterized her time in leadership as a “dumpster fire.”

As of Wednesday morning, incumbent Bexar County Democratic Party Chair Monica Alcántara narrowly secured a victory against challenger Grace Rose Gonzales. The incumbent clenched her second term with 52% of the vote.

The local Democratic Party has endured months of disarray as Alcántara battled members loyal to former chair Manuel Medina, whom she defeated in 2018.

Last spring, Alcántara asked the FBI to probe the finances of the party under Medina's administration, saying members of his circle may have committed crimes including money laundering and forgery.

Alcántara's critics argue that she's alienated members by making unilateral decisions, taking end runs around process and attempting to remove officers who disagree with her.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As COVID-19 Cases Exceed 20,000, San Antonio Officials Warn of Shortage of Morgue Space Read More

  2. Joaquin Castro Expected to Seek Chairmanship of Powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee Read More

  3. Civilian Suspect in Guillen Case Pleads Not Guilty, Is Held Without Bond Read More

  4. Petition Calls on UTSA to Lower Fall Tuition, Waive Fees Read More

  5. Trump Campaign Smacks South Texas Republican Just Ahead of Congressional Runoff Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation