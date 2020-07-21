USAA Foundation Gives San Antonio ISD $350,000 to Bridge the Digital Divide

-
San Antonio ISD | Facebook
The USAA Foundation has awarded the San Antonio Independent School District a $350,000 grant to increase access to online learning across the city, according to KSAT
.
This grant comes just one week after SAISD announced
that the first three weeks of the 2020-21 school year will be online only.
Grants from USAA Foundation — the nonprofit arm of the San Antonio-based financial services giant — plus other community supporters are helping bridge the digital divide by funding the creation of internet hotspots.
While hardware was made available
to district students in March for the shift to online instruction, internet access remains a problem. A spokeswoman for the foundation told KSAT some 60% of SAISD students don't have access to an internet hotspot.
Providing access to online services is one of the ways SAISD has worked to bridge the economic gap for San Antonio families during the pandemic. After schools switched to online learning, school districts in the region continued to provide free meals
to students.
SAISD superintendent Pedro Martinez has said that in-person instruction will become available to students after Labor Day
. Families will then have the choice of whether to continue online or transition to in-person schooling.
