No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Bexar County Will Send Mail-In Ballot Applications to Every Registered Voter Over Age of 65

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 9:55 AM

ERIK (HASH) HERSMAN VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Erik (HASH) Hersman via Flickr creative commons
In expectation of a heavy November election turnout, Bexar County is sending mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters over the age of 65.

In the past, the county only provided those applications to people who requested them. However, during a Tuesday evening press briefing County Judge Nelson Wolff said the proactive move could help avoid long lines at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Texas has some of the most restrictive rules on who can qualify to vote by mail. Under state law, mail-in ballots are limited to people over 65, those with disabilities and those who are out of the county or in jail during the election period.

The mail-in ballot applications will be sent to around 150,000 Bexar County voters by mid-September. County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending some $50,000 to provide the ballots.

The move comes in addition to the county's plan to open four mega-voting centers to help handle the high volume.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Hints on Twitter That He Could Reveal New COVID-19 Reopening Plans Next Week Read More

  3. San Antonio Police Release Body-Cam Footage of Black Jogger's Arrest Read More

  4. KENS5 Assistant News Director Has Twitter Meltdown, Blocks Local Reporters and Julián Castro Read More

  5. Bexar County DA Drops Charges Against Black Jogger Who Struggled as Police Detained Him Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation