Bexar County Will Send Mail-In Ballot Applications to Every Registered Voter Over Age of 65

Erik (HASH) Hersman via Flickr creative commons

In expectation of a heavy November election turnout, Bexar County is sending mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters over the age of 65.In the past, the county only provided those applications to people who requested them. However, during a Tuesday evening press briefing County Judge Nelson Wolff said the proactive move could help avoid long lines at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.Texas has some of the most restrictive rules on who can qualify to vote by mail. Under state law, mail-in ballots are limited to people over 65, those with disabilities and those who are out of the county or in jail during the election period.The mail-in ballot applications will be sent to around 150,000 Bexar County voters by mid-September. County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending some $50,000 to provide the ballots.The move comes in addition to the county's plan to open four mega-voting centers to help handle the high volume.