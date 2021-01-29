San Antonio GOP U.S. Rep demands Ocasio-Cortez apologize for Twitter exchange with Cruz

So Chip Roy that is the only tweet we are going to discuss? I mean I have other tweets here that might need some discussion. pic.twitter.com/GUNopPuKcW— 🍷Misty Marie📚 (@mistymarie34) January 29, 2021
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets death threats in part because of things that Ted Cruz has said and done— Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) January 29, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene MAKES death threats against @SpeakerPelosi and other members of Congress
So who does Republican Chip Roy criticize?
Yep https://t.co/jYPa4cOibR
Hypocrite foul mouth @chiproytx wants zero accountability for @tedcruz who encouraged the violent insurrection but wants @AOC to apologize.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 29, 2021
Miss me with your phony moral outrage.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.