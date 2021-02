City of San Antonio will continue to use convention center as shelter for residents

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Convention and Visitors Bureau

San Antonio will continue using the Henry B. González Convention Center as a warming center for San Antonio residents until at least Friday, City Manager Erik Walsh said during an emergency city council meeting.The city opened the facility to up to 500 people Tuesday after it became clear there was no end in sight to outages that have left thousands of San Antonians without power amid freezing temperatures. Elderly residents and families with children were given first priority for the slots.During Wednesday's meeting, Walsh said the city will make a determination Friday whether it will need to continue using the center as a shelter.Those needing transportation to the convention center can obtain help by calling 311.