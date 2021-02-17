Wednesday, February 17, 2021
City of San Antonio will continue to use convention center as shelter for residents
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 1:36 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Convention and Visitors Bureau
San Antonio will continue using the Henry B. González Convention Center as a warming center for San Antonio residents until at least Friday, City Manager Erik Walsh said during an emergency city council meeting.
The city opened the facility
to up to 500 people Tuesday after it became clear there was no end in sight to outages that have left thousands of San Antonians without power amid freezing temperatures. Elderly residents and families with children were given first priority for the slots.
During Wednesday's meeting, Walsh said the city will make a determination Friday whether it will need to continue using the center as a shelter.
Those needing transportation to the convention center can obtain help by calling 311.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Henry B. González Convention Center, convention center, warming center, freezing temperatures, 2021 winter storm, winter storm, snow storm, electrical outages, power outages, blackouts, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.