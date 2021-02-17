No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

San Antonio Metro Health has declared a blood emergency as a result of winter storm

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CONNECTFORLIFE
  • Instagram / connectforlife
Because this storm hasn’t fucked things enough, San Antonio Metro Health has declared a blood emergency which will require the help of at least 2,000 donors, MySA reports.

“… there is not enough blood on hand to treat trauma cases and patients who need emergency surgeries and procedures that require blood,” an alert issued by The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center stated Tuesday.



The Blood and Tissue Center told the news site that the supply is down due to donor room closures and the cancellation of blood drives as the cold weather drags on.

Folks who can safely travel to the Donor Pavilion near Balcones Heights, or the Shavano Park or Northeast donor rooms are asked to call 210-731-5590 or visit SouthTexasBlood.org for more information.

Donor rooms are currently accepting same-day appointments and walk-ins, and all donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card in exchange for their contribution.

