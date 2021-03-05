Greg Abbott, greenway trails: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy H-E-B
-
With Texas' state mandate lifted, H-E-B will "urge" — but not require — customers to wear face masks.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott dominated the news cycle this week when he unveiled plans to end his statewide mask mandate — you know, against the advice of medical professionals who actually know what the fuck they're talking about.
The controversy only deepened after Governor Greg played the blame-shifting game, claiming the big bad Biden administration are the real villains because they're allowing COVID-carrying asylum seekers into the state.
But Texas' far right-pandering governor wasn't all Current
readers cared about this week. Plenty of you also read up on San Antonio's new system of greenway trails, the Mendoza Line's latest biting political satire and a virtual production of a play penned by local writer Anel I. Flores.
Check out our most-read stories of the week:
10. The Public Theater's latest virtual production is penned by San Antonio's Anel I. Flores
9. Sky-high natural gas prices, other expenses left CPS Energy with $1 billion bill for winter storm
8. Alamo Drafthouse keeping masks mandatory, will listen to 'CDC and medical experts, not politicians'
7. Texas AG Ken Paxton now seeking ouster of San Antonio police chief in his immigration fight with the city
6. As CDC warns not to ease COVID rules, Texas' governor says he'll drop mask rule, business limits
5. The Mendoza Line: Ken Paxton accuses AOC and Beto of 'help gouging' during Texas freeze
4. San Antonio's Joaquin Castro says 'Latinos are almost completely missing' from Golden Globes
3. San Antonio-based H-E-B will 'urge,' but not require, shoppers to mask up — and that’s bullshit
2. San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
1. After lifting mask mandate, Gov. Greg Abbott claims immigrants spreading COVID in Texas
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, top stories, top headlines, most read stories, biggest headlines, biggest news, San Antonio news, news roundup, Anel I. Flores, Empanada, Public Theater, CPS Energy, winter storm, natural gas, natural gas prices, energy prices, energy cost, Alamo Drafthouse, face masks, mask mandate, mandtatory masks, H-E-B, grocery store, movie theater, CDC, Texas Attorney General, AG, Ken Paxton, SAPD, San Antonio Police Department, immigration, William McManus, Texas governor, Greg Abbott, Texas reopen, Mendoza Line, satire, Joaquin Castro, Golden Globes, Latino, Latinx, greenway trails, immigrants, tweet, Image