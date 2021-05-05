Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

San Antonio’s Fiesta Commission releases 2021 schedule of events

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge Fiesta 2021 is slated to occur from June 17-27. - FACEBOOK / FIESTA SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Fiesta San Antonio
  • Fiesta 2021 is slated to occur from June 17-27.
The wait for the reset of San Antonio’s citywide party is nearly over.

Fiesta officials on Tuesday unveiled the schedule for the annual 11-day celebration and fundraiser, which will occur June 17-27.



Fiesta was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021's  iteration was moved from April to June after the commission consulted with medical experts.

"We are absolutely excited for this year," Fiesta Executive Director Steve Rosenauer told the Express-News. "There has been a lot of planning and meetings to get to this point with my board, health consultants and the city. ... The number of cases is going down dramatically and vaccination numbers are up. So, based on that, we believed it will be safe to move forward with Fiesta."

A Tuesday tweet from the commission announced the schedule, which includes nearly 50 of the 115-plus events that usually took place during pre-pandemic Fiestas.  Organizers encourage revelers to follow developments on the pandemic, which could trigger last-minute schedule changes.

Many events will require face masks and social distancing. Rosenauer also urged attendees to get vaccinated before the party gets underway, the daily reports.

