Thursday, June 17, 2021

Man suspected of stabbing San Antonio woman at Palladium movie theater turns self in

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM

click image Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to news reports. - INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIOPD
  • Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to news reports.
A man suspected of stabbing a woman at the Santikos Entertainment Palladium movie theater earlier this month turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

According to San Antonio police, 24-year-old Andrew Alexander Pantaleon has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officer Corey Schuler told the daily that Pantaleon turned himself in around 5 p.m. and was taken to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning.



Police said the incident occurred when a woman, 32, was walking out of the Northwest Side movie house. A man approached her from behind and stabbed her multiple times, according to authorities. The suspect escaped out a back door, but not before being captured on surveillance cameras.

San Antonio police released images of two persons of interest last Thursday. Schuler told the Express-News that SAPD received numerous tips leading to Pantaleon's identification.

The victim survived her injuries, but is still recovering.

Schuler also told the Express-News that investigators aren't looking for any other suspects in the case and that Pantaleon and the stabbed woman weren't related.

“It could’ve just been a random act of evil,” the officer said.

