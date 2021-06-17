Man suspected of stabbing San Antonio woman at Palladium movie theater turns self in
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM
Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to news reports.
A man suspected of stabbing a woman at the Santikos Entertainment Palladium
movie theater earlier this month turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
According to San Antonio police, 24-year-old Andrew Alexander Pantaleon
has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officer Corey Schuler told the daily that Pantaleon turned himself in around 5 p.m. and was taken to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning.
Police said the incident occurred when a woman, 32, was walking out of the Northwest Side movie house. A man approached her from behind and stabbed her multiple times, according to authorities. The suspect escaped out a back door, but not before being captured on surveillance cameras.
San Antonio police released images
of two persons of interest last Thursday. Schuler told the Express-News
that SAPD received numerous tips leading to Pantaleon's identification.
The victim survived her injuries, but is still recovering.
Schuler also told the Express-News
that investigators aren't looking for any other suspects in the case and that Pantaleon and the stabbed woman weren't related.
“It could’ve just been a random act of evil,” the officer said.
