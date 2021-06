Man suspected of stabbing San Antonio woman at Palladium movie theater turns self in

click image Instagram / sanantoniopd

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to news reports.

A man suspected of stabbing a woman at the Santikos Entertainment Palladium movie theater earlier this month turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, the San Antonio Express-News reports According to San Antonio police, 24-year-old Andrew Alexander Pantaleon has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officer Corey Schuler told the daily that Pantaleon turned himself in around 5 p.m. and was taken to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning.Police said the incident occurred when a woman, 32, was walking out of the Northwest Side movie house. A man approached her from behind and stabbed her multiple times, according to authorities. The suspect escaped out a back door, but not before being captured on surveillance cameras. San Antonio police released images of two persons of interest last Thursday. Schuler told thethat SAPD received numerous tips leading to Pantaleon's identification.The victim survived her injuries, but is still recovering.Schuler also told thethat investigators aren't looking for any other suspects in the case and that Pantaleon and the stabbed woman weren't related.“It could’ve just been a random act of evil,” the officer said.