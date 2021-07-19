How to destroy your company in one easy step: give an interview to the New York Times trashing your customers. pic.twitter.com/0qF6XMP5e8— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 17, 2021
So glad to be getting rid of #BlackRifleCoffee from my social media and throwing all my gear away. I've got 6 shirts going in the garbage! Get woke, go broke!— Florida Man (@Randy_ASD_Dad) July 19, 2021
The Times' report hints that BRCC's marketing strategy, which leaned heavily on the divisive language of our current era, may have gotten it into the uncomfortable place where it is now. But, co-founder Best said officials at his company felt little choice but to talk to the paper about the situation.
“The New York Times was going to do a story on us no matter what, and we thought we’d share some of the veteran-related causes that we work with, just to give them an understanding of our business, because the left-leaning media tends to rip us apart," he told the Current. “I don’t know what their agenda was, and it’s not out of the question to think there are people there who wanted to hurt our company, because we’re all gun-toting, freaking freedom-loving patriots.”
In the meantime, he added, it's business as usual — with or without Proud Boys buying his product.
"Literally, all we can do is just roast great coffee and support local communities," Best said. "Like we’ve always done."
