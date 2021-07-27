Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

San Antonio, Bexar County could make workers get vaccinated, setting off possible legal fight

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the Alamodome. - COURTESY / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / City of San Antonio
  • A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the Alamodome.
As leaders in other parts of the country require government employees to get  COVID-19 vaccinations, San Antonio and Bexar County are considering following suit, the Express-News reports.

Such a step would come as vaccination rates plateau and the highly contagious delta variant leads to a rise in infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Texas. California and New York City this week said they will make employees get the vaccine or submit to weekly coronavirus tests. Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to mandate COVID vaccinations for frontline staff.

“We are supportive of the efforts of New York and California,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff said in a joint statement supplied to Express-News. “We will be reviewing the legalities and practicalities of requiring a COVID-19 vaccine and/or weekly testing in conformity with CDC guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of city/county workforce.”

A city and county vaccine mandate would apply to roughly 18,000 workers, according to the daily, which reports that both Nirenberg and Wolff are unsure whether the requirement would be allowable under state law.

During the course of the pandemic, leaders of Texas' largest municipalities have repeatedly had their efforts to curb the spread of COVID shut down by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

In April, Abbott issued an executive order that blocks state agencies, political subdivisions and publicly funded organizations from creating "vaccine passports." The following month, he mandated that public schools and other government entities can no longer require masks.

During a news conference last week, Abbott said the state is “past the time of government mandates” and “into the time for personal responsibility.”

As of last Tuesday, only 43% of Texans have been fully vaccinated, which lags the Mayo Clinic's national vaccination rate of 48.8%. Meanwhile, the White House last week announced that Texas, Florida and Missouri — all of which have lower-than-average vaccination rates — accounted for 40% of all cases nationwide.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. What you need to know about the latest COVID-19 surge and how to stay safe Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott promised “transparency and accountability” for border wall donations. But donors don’t have to use real names. Read More

  3. Black Rifle Coffee denounced extremists — and the far right is pissed Read More

  4. Black Rifle Coffee Co., Duct Tape Prom Dress: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  5. How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation