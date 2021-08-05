Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 5, 2021

San Antonio’s Tobin Center launches discount program for active-duty military, veterans

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge The Tobin Center has launched a new discount program in Tobin Heroes. - PHOTO COURTESY THE TOBIN CENTER
  • Photo Courtesy The Tobin Center
  • The Tobin Center has launched a new discount program in Tobin Heroes.
In a move fitting for its location in Military City, U.S.A., San Antonio’s Tobin Center for the Performing Arts has introduced a discount program for members of the armed forces.

Sponsored by Silver Eagle Beverages and the company’s President and CEO John Nau, the Tobin Heroes program will provide active-duty military, retirees, veterans and their families with discounted and free tickets to a variety of shows at the performing-arts space.



To qualify, military personnel and vets must register for the program on the Tobin website and provide a copy of their Defense Department ID or a Certificate of Release or Discharge.

Tickets are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who receive complimentary tickets also must complete a post-performance survey.

